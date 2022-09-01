ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Vests and helmets gifted to WFPD through nonprofit

By Angie Lankford
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJ4Mh_0hdPlBmQ00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Thanks to some local donations, 13 graduating Wichita Falls Police officers will have new bulletproof vests and helmets.

Grace Church hosted a ceremony for the presentation of police gear Thursday night, August 31. The gear is from the nationwide nonprofit Shield616 , which helps get quality protection to officers and connect the police departments with the community.

The equipment was bought from local donations directly to Shield616 and matched with officers in the Wichita Falls area.

WFPD accepting applications for trainees

WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said this program does a good job of bringing officers and residents together.

“This is to make a connection with somebody and cultivate a real relationship, and it’s a mutual agreement, of course, and I don’t know of any of our officers who have just shut it down,” Sgt. Eipper said. “I think they really appreciate it. We appreciate it.”

The latest class of recruits will graduate from the Police Academy on Friday, September 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

9/11 display coming to Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A display in remembrance of the worst attack in American history will soon be here in Wichita Falls at Sheppard Air Force Base. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, four New York City Fire Department Firefighters will deliver a 3,000-pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center to Sheppard. It […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

First Step hosts fundraiser at Kiwanis Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is just four days away, and First Step wants you to remember them. First Step is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential and comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. First Step’s Executive Director Michelle Turnbow and company were out at Kiwanis Park Sunday afternoon […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vests#Police Sergeant#Wfpd#Wichita Falls Police#Grace Church#The Police Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
kswo.com

LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Z94

All About The Wichita Falls Skyscraper Scam

While Texans refuse to admit it, not everything is "bigger" in the Lone Star state. Long before oil booms meant $100k lifted trucks and inshore 'Salt Life' stickers, they meant development, good jobs, and big-buck real estate deals. Gaining grounds not only in the oil patch but staking a claim in a convenient urban area and putting down bricks.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Restaurant industry still seeing low employment numbers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the National Restaurant Association, although employment numbers are on the rise, the restaurant industry is still feeling the brunt of the pandemic. Owner of the Highlander Pub House Erik Scott said even with bumping up wages and opportunities for growth, he’s still finding it difficult to find more employees. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Caribbean students kick off CaribFest with brunch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean Student Organization at Midwestern State University is kicking off its annual CaribFest with a brunch party. On September 3 starting at 11:30 a.m. on the Free Play Field next to Sikes Lake and the MSU Wellness Center located at 2609 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls will start CaribFest with […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Sheppard AFB to display World Trade Center remnant

SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base will be receiving a piece of 9/11 history. Four New York Fire Department firefighters will deliver a 3,000-pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center to Sheppard AFB on Tuesday, September 6, for future display in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy