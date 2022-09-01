ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
FRANKLIN, VA
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
NORFOLK, VA
Man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Child dies after car crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a child dead and several other people hurt on Sunday. According to a news release, the crash happened on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County shortly before 4:30 p.m. The driver of a 2009 converted...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Norfolk, VA
