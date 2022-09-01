Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, killed on Military Highway in Norfolk identified
A man that was shot and killed Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, has been identified by police. No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
Sheriff’s office: Gates Co. man shot girlfriend 3 times; victim airlifted
A man in Gates County was arrested after deputies say he shot his girlfriend three times Sunday evening.
Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting
A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say
FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
20-year-old arrested in Newport News, accused of assaulting, abducting missing Leesburg teen
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
2 people hurt in late-night Oceanfront shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were shot on Sunday in Virginia Beach, according to the police department. The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. That's about a block from the Dairy Queen on the Oceanfront. Lt. Brad Wesseler said two...
Two arrested following fraudulent attempt to purchase a car, police investigate
The two females had been previously involved in another fraudulent purchase at the same location. Officers took both suspects into custody without incident.
York County searching for armed and dangerous suspect
According to police, the suspect is out on foot in the area of Dare Road and Lakeside Drive. The Sheriff's Office has both deputies and a K9 tracking in the area.
19-year-old injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Police seek info after 19-year-old found with gunshot wound in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are seeking information about a shooting incident after a woman was injured Saturday evening. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:19 p.m. about a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound who had walked into the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Man killed in Newport News shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk mass shooting
Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that involved college students.
Man arrested in connection to homicide Friday night in Norfolk
Mata-Monjaras was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
Thieves got away with two cars within less than one hour, Norfolk family says
NORFOLK, Va. — A family in Norfolk is sounding the alarm and warning the community about car theft. Doorbell camera footage shows a team of suspects taking off with two of their cars in less than an hour time frame. Although car thefts have been trending up in Norfolk,...
Child dies after car crash in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that left a child dead and several other people hurt on Sunday. According to a news release, the crash happened on Blue Star Highway in Sussex County shortly before 4:30 p.m. The driver of a 2009 converted...
Missing Woman: Norfolk police need help finding woman who may need medical attention
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department asked for the public's help locating a woman who may need medical attention after she went missing Monday morning. Vilma S. Bautista, 57, was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the department said.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1