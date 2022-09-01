As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO