The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
Police chase in south Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 on Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene.
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Columbia Missourian
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
Columbia Missourian
Lecture to focus on benefits of parks, outdoor recreation
School is back in session, which, depending on your mindset, means it’s either late summer or early fall. Whichever, it is the time of year when Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) annually hosts its Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture — a visit from a not-to-be missed expert in a nature-related field.
Columbia Missourian
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-Tiger Bazelak leads Indiana past Illinois with late rally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana. He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression.
Columbia Missourian
Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022
Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
Columbia Missourian
Hannibal running back Williams scores 8 times in rout of Jays
The last time Jefferson City faced off against Hannibal the Jays saw their season end in the district championship. In two games against Hannibal last season Jefferson City scored a combined 13 points while surrendering 87. But this wasn’t the case in the Jays' 53-28 week two loss Friday at...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf leads Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after first day
Missouri men’s golf leads the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate after playing 36 holes Sunday, the first of two days in the event in Verona, New York. The Tigers’ five-man lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, DJ Springer and Tommy Boone finished with a 15-stroke lead on second-place Stetson in the 11-team event. Lundin recorded a 7-under 72 in his first round and a 4-under 72 in his second round to finish first on the day.
Columbia Missourian
Good makes good: MU soccer steals late win against Kansas
With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
Columbia Missourian
Lundin earns co-medalist honors as MU men's golf wins season opener
Missouri men's golf junior Jack Lundin opened his season with a tied-for-first-place finish Monday at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate on the Kaluhyat course at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York, leading the Tigers to the team title. Lundin posted the low round of the event in Round 1 with...
Columbia Missourian
Stumbling at the Finish Line
As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
Columbia Missourian
Centralia overcomes slow start to top neighbor Hallsville
Fans of Centralia and Hallsville filled the stands and created a playoff atmosphere as the Panthers hosted their neighbors just to the southwest for their home opener. Centralia overcame a 12-point deficit in a 26-20 over Hallsville in a key Class 2 District 7 showdown.
Columbia Missourian
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball sweeps Northwestern State to extend winning streak to three games
There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about 4 feet wide and 2 feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It’s an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder, except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
Columbia Missourian
Houston defeats Fayette on the road
Houston set the tone of the game when it scored on its first three possessions, which helped to defeat Fayette 46-6 on Friday in Fayette. Even though the Falcons started to answer the Tigers' aggressive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, they couldn’t make up for the lost time.
Columbia Missourian
Full Steam Ahead
With week one in the books, teams look to overcome their mistakes and show out for their fans. Another week of hard work and dedication as players look to perfect their craft and bring more energy to the fans. Hickman, Battle and Tolton fell to their opponents. Moberly, Helias and Capital City find success this week with their teams being able to rise to the occasion.
