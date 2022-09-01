One week after he was selected as the MLS coach of the week, Paulo Nagamura was fired Monday as head coach of the Houston Dynamo FC. Houston is 8-16-5 in MLS play this season and sits in last place in the Western Conference. The campaign is its first under Nagamura, a 39-year-old Brazilian who spent 11 years as an MLS player and four years as head coach of Sporting KC II.

