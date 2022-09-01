ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Hollingshead, Arango lead LAFC past Real Salt Lake 2-0

LOS ANGELES --  Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night. LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union. The...
MLS
ESPN

Zack Steffen misses 3rd straight match for Middlesbrough

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed his third straight game for Middlesbrough, a 1-0 win over visiting Sunderland on Monday night in England's second-tier League Championship. The 27-year-old, on loan from Manchester City, has not played since Aug. 20 in Middlesbrough's fifth match of the season. Manager Chris Wilder has said...
SOCCER
ESPN

Houston Dynamo fire coach Paulo Nagamura with team in last place

One week after he was selected as the MLS coach of the week, Paulo Nagamura was fired Monday as head coach of the Houston Dynamo FC. Houston is 8-16-5 in MLS play this season and sits in last place in the Western Conference. The campaign is its first under Nagamura, a 39-year-old Brazilian who spent 11 years as an MLS player and four years as head coach of Sporting KC II.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. After scoring twice in the match, including a previous penalty in the 88th minute, the Mexico forward gambled with a...
CARSON, CA
