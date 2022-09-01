ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan-Led Wednesday, Michigan vs. Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterbacks

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

Michigan is just days away from kicking off the 2022 campaign so it's time to start answering any and all questions about the upcoming game and season.

With just a few days left until Michigan's 2022 season starts, it's time to start taking a look at the Colorado State Rams. The Rams aren't nearly as talented as Michigan but they are expected to throw the ball a ton under new head coach Jay Norvell. Because of that, things could get interesting for U-M on defense. Defending such a pass-heavy team can be tricky, but it can also be a great learning experience and a chance for Michigan's new pass rushers and veteran cornerbacks to shine. Sprinkle in some talented freshmen like Will Johnson, Mason Graham and Derrick Moore and you have what could be a very entertaining game even if it does get out of hand.

Plus, we take on dozens and dozens of fan-generated questions. From stat predictions, to breakout players, to questions about the RV and even some discussion about who would win a quarterback battle between Chris and Brandon, the fan-led portion of the podcast is now a staple of the Wednesday night show. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast .

