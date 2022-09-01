‘Absolutely nothing to lose:’ Serena Williams reveals mindset after win vs. Anett Kontaveit that should terrify rest of US Open field

Nick Kyrgios may have won his 4th-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday night, but it was no thanks to moves like this. The Australian tennis player decided to make a boneheaded play during the third set. The players split the first two sets, and Kyrgios was up 1-0 in the third set. It was 30-all when Medvedev tried to return a hard shot and popped a ball up. The was set to bounce out to give Kyrgios a break point. Instead of just letting the ball bounce out, Kyrgios decided to run to Medvedev’s side of the court and hit the ball while it was in the air.

TENNIS ・ 20 HOURS AGO