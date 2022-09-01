‘Absolutely nothing to lose:’ Serena Williams reveals mindset after win vs. Anett Kontaveit that should terrify rest of US Open field

Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers
Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Ben Simmons booed after appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match
Appearing at Serena Williams’ final US Open match Friday night in Queens, Nets All-Star Ben Simmons was greeted by boos when he was shown on the stadium jumbotron.
Look: Genie Bouchard Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Clear
The legendary women's tennis star played in what could be the final match of her career on Friday night, losing in the third round of the U.S. Open. Williams, one of the winningest players in tennis history, might not return to the court. Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has made...
Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast
Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
Serena Williams’ Staggering Net Worth Comes From More Than Just Tennis! Find Out How She Makes Money
The end of an era! Although longtime tennis pro Serena Williams has played her final match, the Saginaw, Michigan, native has quite a nest egg. Serena's net worth is an estimated $250 million,...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Serena Williams’ $111 Million Venture Capital Fund Has Already Celebrated 16 ‘Unicorns’
After winning 23 Grand Slam titles and earning millions, Serena Williams won't leave the tennis world empty-handed. The post Serena Williams’ $111 Million Venture Capital Fund Has Already Celebrated 16 ‘Unicorns’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
hotnewhiphop.com
Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open
On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
Serena Williams’ Cutest Moments With Her and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia: Pics
The perfect pair! Serena Williams welcomed her and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 — and the little one is her mini-me. While she loves sharing her moments with the toddler, the professional tennis player wrote via Instagram in February 2020 that “working and being a mom is not easy.” The athlete explained at the time: […]
Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch
Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come.
Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses
Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL・
Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match.
Video: Nick Kyrgios committed boneheaded mistake at US Open
Nick Kyrgios may have won his 4th-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday night, but it was no thanks to moves like this. The Australian tennis player decided to make a boneheaded play during the third set. The players split the first two sets, and Kyrgios was up 1-0 in the third set. It was 30-all when Medvedev tried to return a hard shot and popped a ball up. The was set to bounce out to give Kyrgios a break point. Instead of just letting the ball bounce out, Kyrgios decided to run to Medvedev’s side of the court and hit the ball while it was in the air.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
‘Champion. Legend’: Oprah, LeBron and Michelle Obama hail Serena Williams’ career
For those who couldn’t get tickets to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night, there was always Twitter
Lakers star LeBron James’ epic message to Frances Tiafoe after US Open upset of Rafael Nadal
World no. 26 Frances Tiafoe stunned 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at the US Open, besting him in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Immediately after the match, Tiafoe shouted out one of his favorite NBA players, Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, who was at the US Open supporting him. However, arguably the best player in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was also watching the Tiafoe-Nadal match closely.
