Travis County, TX

CBS Austin

Recent rainy weather means higher West Nile Virus risk

AUSTIN, Texas — Wet weather is helping the drought, but also encouraging mosquitoes to multiply. It only takes a teaspoon of water and a few days for mosquitoes to breed, and two samples in Austin have tested positive for West Nile Virus. One of those positives was very close to Balcones District Park in North Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Travis County, TX
Travis County, TX
Texas Health
CBS Austin

Man taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in S Austin

A man was taken to the hospital after both of his legs were shot in south Austin Friday evening. The Austin Police Department said a shots fired call came in around 8:14 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Eberhart Lane, they found the injured man.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect hit by officer's vehicle after pursuit and shootout in NE Austin

A man is in the hospital after a pursuit that started in Pflugerville and ended in a shootout in northeast Austin. Pflugerville police officers were trying to arrest the suspect while conducting a narcotics investigation. Around 6:30 p.m., the suspect fled and drove toward Austin. He crashed his car near...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin

One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin

'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season

AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
AUSTIN, TX

