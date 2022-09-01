Read full article on original website
Travis County ESD No. 2 to unveil first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas is expected to make its debut in the upcoming weeks. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways. What makes this new...
Recent rainy weather means higher West Nile Virus risk
AUSTIN, Texas — Wet weather is helping the drought, but also encouraging mosquitoes to multiply. It only takes a teaspoon of water and a few days for mosquitoes to breed, and two samples in Austin have tested positive for West Nile Virus. One of those positives was very close to Balcones District Park in North Austin.
Man dies two days after he was hit by officer's vehicle following pursuit in NE Austin
A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Pflugerville to Austin Friday evening died from his injuries after he was hit by an officer's vehicle. Pflugerville city officials said police identified the man as 44-year-old Joshua Butler of Austin. ALSO | Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs...
Suspect arrested after striking man with umbrella, robs his belongings near UT-Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was arrested after he struck and robbed a man near the University of Texas at Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department and UT Police responded around 7:40 a.m. to the aggravated robbery near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street -- just off campus.
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in S Austin
A man was taken to the hospital after both of his legs were shot in south Austin Friday evening. The Austin Police Department said a shots fired call came in around 8:14 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Eberhart Lane, they found the injured man.
Suspect hit by officer's vehicle after pursuit and shootout in NE Austin
A man is in the hospital after a pursuit that started in Pflugerville and ended in a shootout in northeast Austin. Pflugerville police officers were trying to arrest the suspect while conducting a narcotics investigation. Around 6:30 p.m., the suspect fled and drove toward Austin. He crashed his car near...
One dead after car crashes into creek in NW Austin
One person died after crashing into a creek in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a driver inside the submerged car near 6409 Spicewood Springs Rd. around 4:18 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver out of the vehicle. Medics...
'Rain or shine': UT fans tailgate for return of football season
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin football fans braved the rain for the first football game of the season. The showers started hours before the game and left some people tailgating drenched. But despite the rain, the party went on. Rain or shine, Longhorn fans have been waiting...
