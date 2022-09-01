Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'
We're getting a first look at a person considered a suspect in the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German over the weekend.
Fox5 KVVU
Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport
(AP) - A man faces three felony charges of communicating a bomb threat after allegedly driving his truck into a secure area of of the Las Vegas airport last week and producing a fake bomb. Sergio Magana, 36, also faces charges of possessing a hoax bomb and destroying property. Two...
actionnews5.com
Las Vegas man accused of attacking bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after he refused to take his daughter to school. The suspect identified as Otis Tanner, faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident...
LVMPD: police officer has major injuries after crash near Sunrise Manor
A Las Vegas police officer was involved in a car crash near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road in east Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Vegas police: Images of possible suspect in reporter's death
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police released surveillance images Monday of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter, although the images don’t show the person’s full face. The images distributed Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag. Police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for a suspect in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
Authorities: Man angered by girlfriend, sets fire to a family member’s garage
A man angered by his girlfriend traveled crosstown Saturday morning to set fire to a garage at family member's home in the southeast valley, authorities said.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
KTNV
Police activity cleared on Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: At 12:09 p.m., RTC reported that the police activity has been cleared. Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. All eastbound lanes are blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The crash happened on Pecos and Cheyenne at around 11 p.m. The woman was found on the road suffering major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the officials.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead, suspect on the loose after crash involving pedestrian near Pecos, Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Pecos and Cheyenne that happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
8newsnow.com
Police: Speed, reckless driving were factors in fatal 3-car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 54-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured in a Henderson crash Wednesday night. The crash, which involved three vehicles, was reported around 8:20 p.m. near South Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon drives. Henderson Police said speed and reckless driving were factors in the...
Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review Journal. The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide after multiple sharp force injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station
Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a Circle K on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street on Saturday night.
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
Comments / 3