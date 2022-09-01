ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport

(AP) - A man faces three felony charges of communicating a bomb threat after allegedly driving his truck into a secure area of of the Las Vegas airport last week and producing a fake bomb. Sergio Magana, 36, also faces charges of possessing a hoax bomb and destroying property. Two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Vegas police: Images of possible suspect in reporter's death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police released surveillance images Monday of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter, although the images don’t show the person’s full face. The images distributed Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag. Police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for a suspect in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Police activity cleared on Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: At 12:09 p.m., RTC reported that the police activity has been cleared. Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sahara Avenue after Tree Line Drive, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. All eastbound lanes are blocked while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Speed, reckless driving were factors in fatal 3-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 54-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured in a Henderson crash Wednesday night. The crash, which involved three vehicles, was reported around 8:20 p.m. near South Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon drives. Henderson Police said speed and reckless driving were factors in the...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV

