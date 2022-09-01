Read full article on original website
Street racing report leads to cars towed, drivers detained in Pomona
Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night. Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said. Video from the scene showed […]
Sheriff arrests man with gun in abandoned WeHo residence
A gun-toting man was arrested Sunday by the COPPS team of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the West Hollywood Station. The suspect was last seen at 11:15 p.m. last night in the neighborhoods north of Santa Monica between La Cienega and San Vicente. The man allegedly...
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Fiery Traffic Collision
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one person lost their life in a fiery crash involving two vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley. Los Angeles County Fire Department and City of Industry Sheriff’s Sation received a call around 5:40 p.m. of a traffic collision with a person trapped on North Mangate and East Temple avenues.
A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School
SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
1 Trapped in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on 605 Freeway On-Ramp
Lakewood, Los Angeles County, CA: A trapped individual was able to self-extricate from an overturned vehicle after crashing on a 605 Freeway on-ramp early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls regarding a solo vehicle crash at the North 605 Freeway on-ramp at Carson Street in the city of Lakewood on Sept. 3, around 1:09 a.m.
Shooting leaves man injured near Belmont Shore
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends with shots fired
A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Saturday, authorities said. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies stopped a red pickup truck in the area of Dodd Street and 48 Street and ordered the driver to get out of the car. “The driver […]
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
OC Sheriff reports in-custody death
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at the hospital. The 57-year-old inmate was booked into jail on August 27, 2022, by the Anaheim Police Department for a probation violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center
An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
Boy, 11, Seriously Injured By Vehicle in Vista Trying to Cross Street
A boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The 11-year-old child was trying to cross the street at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sgt. E. Cottrell said.
California jeweler greets armed intruders with bullets
A Huntington Beach, California, jewelry store owner opened fire on armed intruders Saturday after they broke into that store and shot at him, authorities said. The shootout occurred at Isabella's Fine Jewelry in the Huntington Harbour Mall around 4 p.m., according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Isabella's Fine Jewelry...
Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.The motorcyclist has not been identified.
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Store owner foils armed robbery
In a scene reminiscent of wild west shootout, a jewelry store owner in Huntington Beach drove off would-be armed robbers Saturday afternoon. According to the HBPD, the incident began around 4 p.m. at the store in the area of Algonquin Street and Davenport Drive near where Warner Avenue turns south toward the ocean.
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
