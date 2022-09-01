Read full article on original website
Are Target's Groceries Really More Expensive Than Other Stores?
While retail giant Target might have some desserts that should be in your kitchen right now, the desirability of those sweet edibles doesn't mean you won't pay a premium for them compared to similar products at other stores. Groceries might not be the first thing, or indeed the only thing, you make a Target run for — but groceries are part of what's available within the four walls.
Why Costco Once Had Beef With A Jewelry Company
Over the years, a number of major brand names have reportedly been caught engaging in unethical business practices, whether it was not paying employees proper wages or making misleading claims about certain products. One such example was when Coca-Cola, maker of Powerade, claimed their sports drink was a better, more complete drink than Gatorade, prompting PepsiCo — the parent company of Gatorade — to file a lawsuit against this advertising (per Reuters). Another instance occurred when Ferrero, the company that makes Nutella, was sued for allegedly promoting the popular hazelnut spread as healthy under false pretenses (via NPR).
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Why A Beloved California Grocery Store Looks Like A Bowling Alley
For most, grocery shopping is merely a mundane weekly chore with the goal of getting in and out as fast as possible. But some specialty markets are particularly unique, with theatrical features and specialty product curation that transform the act of grocery shopping from humble errand to exciting event. From...
Starbucks Is Being Sued By NYC For One Key Reason
Starbucks has been in the news frequently as of late for both positive and negative reasons. On one hand, news sites have been covering the launch or relaunch of fan-favorite drinks, like the return date of Starbucks' PSL. On the other hand, the coffee company has increasingly been making headlines for more serious happenings, including a walkout at one of its locations last month after a team member was allegedly fired for being a union leader. This past May, representatives from the National Labor Relations Board accused Starbucks of violating the National Labor Relations Act in more than 200 instances, according to CNBC.
Why Kellogg's Stopped Selling Yogos
Regardless of when you grew up, you likely had favorite snacks that were discontinued for no apparent reason. As adults, we know about "demand" and "cost-effectiveness" and all that jazz, but as kids, all we knew was that we would never again get to eat our favorite lunch box snacks. No more Hi-C Ecto Coolers, Butterfinger BB's, or Keebler Magic Middles. No more Yogos.
What Happened To The Kombucha Shop After Shark Tank?
The Kombucha Shop began as a kombucha home brewing solution in 2013. The demand was definitely there, as sales of the fermented tea increased five times to $600 million per year from 2013 to 2015, according to The Columbus Dispatch. With a tart taste, the beverage contains fermented bacteria and yeast, which might not sound appealing to some. However, kombucha has many health benefits; studies show that it contains probiotics, which may improve gut health and might have a positive effect on mental health, per Medical News Today.
Thanksgiving Turkey Prices Are Soaring This Year
When you hear someone talking about the Thanksgiving holiday, chances are you're picturing a feast with a variety of dishes, including pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, corn, and cranberry sauce. Of course, the image that takes precedence above all is a turkey, roasted to perfection as the centerpiece of the table.
Recycled Chipotle Napkins May Be The Next Fashion Statement
In this world of highly disposable fashion, it stands to reason that someone should invent a garment made from upcycled materials. Forbes reported that back "in 1930, the average American woman owned nine outfits." Today, she has more than three times that number. Since the '80s, the emergence of what is known as "fast fashion" has meant that people have easy access to cheap, mass-produced clothing from chain stores. The result today is masses of discarded clothing that has been worn an average of seven times (via The Wall Street Journal).
The Unexpected Way Texas Roadhouse Makes Its Chili
Whether it's serving up gigantic steaks, buckets of peanuts, or maintaining an enjoyable country atmosphere, Texas Roadhouse markets itself as big and bold as the state they're named after. Although Texas Roadhouse is not actually from Texas, the steakhouse still tries its best to bring a little bit of the Lone Star state everywhere it goes, one honky-tonk step at a time.
How Long Does Raw Meat Last In The Fridge?
Expiration dates, "best by" dates, "sell by" dates ... there are many kinds of labels on the products we buy, telling us when we should use something. But are they right? Sometimes, there are different sets of dates on one product, and the struggle is particularly real when it comes to timing meat purchases and use. Because meats are raw, highly perishable, and expensive, the stakes are high when it comes to determining meat freshness. The "ick" factor is also very real with meat products, too (hello, fear of pink slime). Sailing the strait between food safety and food waste can seem especially hard to manage, especially when just getting around to buying groceries can be a challenge for many over-scheduled Americans (per Food Safety and Healthline).
What's Really In Dollar Tree's Imitation Parmesan Topping?
Dollar Tree is known for offering a majority of its items at reasonably low prices, and even with its items' base prices jumping up to $1.25 now instead of $1 (via MarketWatch), you can still find some nice products for a pretty great deal. Among the items you should buy from Dollar Tree, you will find party supplies, greeting cards, socks, vases, and hair accessories, to name a few. However, not all of their products are a good bargain or even good quality.
National Cheese Pizza Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Pizza. Just the word is enough to make your mouth water. Whether you enjoy yours with onion and pepperoni or with more unique toppings, if you are a true pizza fan then you probably know today is National Cheese Pizza Day, specifically honoring the OG version of pizza. Of course, so many of our favorite foods and beverages have a "National Day." A few fan favorites include National Taco Day, which is coming up in October, and National Ice Cream Day, which lands in July.
Reddit Is Divided Over Cracker Barrel's Chicken And Dumplings
There are so many decadent dishes that come to mind when imagining Southern food staples: fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, pecan pie, cornbread, barbecue, and so on. While these are all delicious tastes that we have long associated with the Southern region of the United States, there's one dish you may sometimes overlook: chicken and dumplings. For those unaware of what chicken and dumplings are, it's basically shredded or chopped chicken in a cream-like sauce similar to gravy and served alongside thick hunks of biscuit-like dough. A dish born either from the hardscrabble years of the Great Depression or during the American Civil War (via Southern Kitchen) or perhaps having roots in the culture of early 19th-century German immigrants (via Wide Open Eats) chicken and dumplings is known to be a hearty and filling comfort food for many families. And who better to serve food that brings to mind comfort and family than Cracker Barrel?
