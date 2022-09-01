ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Tega Cay, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mayor: Why Fort Mill Won’t Have a Water Crisis Like Mississippi

Mayor Guynn Savage sounds confident that the water crisis currently plaguing Mississippi’s capital would never happen in Fort Mill. That’s because there have been millions invested in the water system that serves our area. “Fort Mill continuously invests in our water system,” Mayor Savage told The Fort Mill...
FORT MILL, SC
Program that Feeds Students Receives Big Surprise

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is estimated around 800 Rock Hill students need food to eat over the weekend when they are not in school. Thanks to the Back the Pack initiative with the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation, those children are provided with food to take home. Leaders with the foundation say the need is growing each year.
ROCK HILL, SC
Officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been released from the hospital after officers returned his fire Sunday afternoon, the Gaston County police chief said. Police said the incident began as a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County. During that investigation, police said they confiscated a loaded assault-style rifle from the vehicle. Investigators said the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, was found off of a private road. They said it appeared to have been in a crash and was stuck down a slight embankment.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
New CMS School Creates Traffic Nightmare

Lake Wylie commuters are losing their cool over school-related traffic delays. Every morning since the start of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school year, traffic on Highway 49/South Tryon near McDowell Park has jammed up in both directions. The tipping point has been the opening of Palisades High School near Lake Wylie. Drivers coming from Clover and Lake Wylie often face a traffic jam as far back as the Buster Boyd Bridge. Some commuters report sitting through four to six cycles of the traffic signal in front of the school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Waxhaw police chief announces retirement

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw police chief has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Chief Michael Eiss first came to the Town of Waxhaw as a sergeant in November of 2002 and was appointed chief of police in 2006. “I have put my...
WAXHAW, NC

