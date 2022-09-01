Read full article on original website
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
SCDOT held T-Bridge project event in Gaffney
The South Carolina Department of Transportation held an event Friday to preview the Gaffney T-Bridge improvement project.
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
fortmillsun.com
Mayor: Why Fort Mill Won’t Have a Water Crisis Like Mississippi
Mayor Guynn Savage sounds confident that the water crisis currently plaguing Mississippi’s capital would never happen in Fort Mill. That’s because there have been millions invested in the water system that serves our area. “Fort Mill continuously invests in our water system,” Mayor Savage told The Fort Mill...
cn2.com
Program that Feeds Students Receives Big Surprise
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is estimated around 800 Rock Hill students need food to eat over the weekend when they are not in school. Thanks to the Back the Pack initiative with the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation, those children are provided with food to take home. Leaders with the foundation say the need is growing each year.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been released from the hospital after officers returned his fire Sunday afternoon, the Gaston County police chief said. Police said the incident began as a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County. During that investigation, police said they confiscated a loaded assault-style rifle from the vehicle. Investigators said the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, was found off of a private road. They said it appeared to have been in a crash and was stuck down a slight embankment.
CMPD detectives investigate deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station Monday morning in north Charlotte. Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura learned officers were called to the gas station, the Circle K on West Sugar Creek Road at W.T. Harris Boulevard, at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
country1037fm.com
New CMS School Creates Traffic Nightmare
Lake Wylie commuters are losing their cool over school-related traffic delays. Every morning since the start of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school year, traffic on Highway 49/South Tryon near McDowell Park has jammed up in both directions. The tipping point has been the opening of Palisades High School near Lake Wylie. Drivers coming from Clover and Lake Wylie often face a traffic jam as far back as the Buster Boyd Bridge. Some commuters report sitting through four to six cycles of the traffic signal in front of the school.
WYFF4.com
Crash brings traffic to standstill on I-85 north in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Friday morning commute was at a standstill for more than two hours in Cherokee County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash at 7:40 a.m. at mile marker 92. The backup stretched for up to eight miles from Highway 11 to Exit 95, or...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
One dead in 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they responded for traffic control shortly before 9 p.m. At the scene, they found a pickup truck and two SUVs that had...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Waxhaw police chief announces retirement
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw police chief has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Chief Michael Eiss first came to the Town of Waxhaw as a sergeant in November of 2002 and was appointed chief of police in 2006. “I have put my...
