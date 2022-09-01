Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Related
Maryville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Maryville. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 05, 2022, 07:00:00. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 05, 2022, 08:30:00.
atozsports.com
How Alabama’s win over Utah State erased one major concern for the Tennessee Vols
There wasn’t much to nitpick after the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State in the season-opener this past Thursday night. One concern that came from the win, however, was the Vols’ inability to consistently get pressure against Cardinals quarterback John Paddock. Tennessee finished the night with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee's defensive line failed its first test. It has to pass the next one
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s defensive line failed its first test of the season. Ball State quarterback John Paddock threw 43 times in the Vols’ 59-10 win Thursday night. Most of those attempts were entirely without pressure. I get it, it’s hard to nitpick a 49-point clobbering, but Paddock could have made a sandwich before pulling the trigger several times in his first collegiate start – and that’s concerning. A better quarterback (Kedon Slovis, for example) with better and more plentiful weapons would have done a lot of damage.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Fans in the Stands week 2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We celebrate the passion of high school football fans with our Fans in the Stands week 2 brought to you by Patriot Homecare. We are calling on you East Tennessee. When you see you a WATE 6 on your side camera at your high school’s football game, whip into a Friday Frenzy and you just might find yourself featured on our “Fans in the Stands” series celebrating your passion and school spirit. See you on the gridiron!
Everything Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Pitt is coming off of a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night. Tennessee is set to travel North for part two of the Johnny Majors Classic, and the Vols are looking for revenge. On Monday, Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi met with the media to discuss the Vols and more. The ...
Tennessee Tribune
Black Woman Owned Company Blazing the Trail in the Gymnastics Industry
Knoxville, Tennessee – Bell Leotards, owned by Melanie Bell is blazing the trail in the gymnastics industry as one of the only black owned, woman owned gymnastic leotard companies in the nation. While previously working for a well-known gymnastics apparel company, Melanie had designs featured in the 2020 Summer Olympics, making the main stage multiple times with elite gymnasts, and ultimately pushing her to start Bell Leotards where she has more freedom than ever to create quality practice and competition leotards.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Clinton Dragons at Oak Ridge Wildcats – Week 3 (2022)
We have a big gallery below from the Clinton Dragons at Oak Ridge Wildcats matchup from Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. All pictures are by Tanner Walker. We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view the full gallery of 75 photos, make sure you log in...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
wvlt.tv
TWRA: Boating fatalities up this year, compared to last
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said at this time last year there’d been 21 boating fatalities. This year there’s been 24 to date. Matthew Cameron, a TWRA spokesperson, continues to remind boaters and swimmers in open bodies of water to use...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
wvlt.tv
Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Deputies were dispatched to the scene in Dandridge...
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
wvlt.tv
All Eyes on the Water
Deputies were dispatched to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale. Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out.
Comments / 0