Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee's defensive line failed its first test. It has to pass the next one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s defensive line failed its first test of the season. Ball State quarterback John Paddock threw 43 times in the Vols’ 59-10 win Thursday night. Most of those attempts were entirely without pressure. I get it, it’s hard to nitpick a 49-point clobbering, but Paddock could have made a sandwich before pulling the trigger several times in his first collegiate start – and that’s concerning. A better quarterback (Kedon Slovis, for example) with better and more plentiful weapons would have done a lot of damage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Basketball Target De-Commits From Ohio State

Four-star shooting guard George Washington III de-committed from Ohio State Monday morning after spending 10 months as a Buckeye commit. “At this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment,” Washington wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you OSU for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
COLUMBUS, OH
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
WATE

Fans in the Stands week 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We celebrate the passion of high school football fans with our Fans in the Stands week 2 brought to you by Patriot Homecare. We are calling on you East Tennessee. When you see you a WATE 6 on your side camera at your high school’s football game, whip into a Friday Frenzy and you just might find yourself featured on our “Fans in the Stands” series celebrating your passion and school spirit. See you on the gridiron!
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Woman Owned Company Blazing the Trail in the Gymnastics Industry

Knoxville, Tennessee – Bell Leotards, owned by Melanie Bell is blazing the trail in the gymnastics industry as one of the only black owned, woman owned gymnastic leotard companies in the nation. While previously working for a well-known gymnastics apparel company, Melanie had designs featured in the 2020 Summer Olympics, making the main stage multiple times with elite gymnasts, and ultimately pushing her to start Bell Leotards where she has more freedom than ever to create quality practice and competition leotards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TWRA: Boating fatalities up this year, compared to last

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said at this time last year there’d been 21 boating fatalities. This year there’s been 24 to date. Matthew Cameron, a TWRA spokesperson, continues to remind boaters and swimmers in open bodies of water to use...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

All Eyes on the Water

Deputies were dispatched to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale. Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out.
DANDRIDGE, TN

