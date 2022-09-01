Abducted Pennsylvania Girl Janae Kalia-Henry Found Wandering in Brooklyn: Cops

Putting new meaning to the term “smash-and-grab,” two thieves in a Mercedes slammed into an SUV and robbed its driver at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to police. The SUV was captured on video hurtling up Second Avenue around 4:40 p.m., driving against traffic and apparently being pursued by a black Benz. The Mercedes can be seen ramming into the SUV, sending it spinning across an intersection. Pedestrians scrambled for safety as the SUV was forced onto the sidewalk, only to be struck again by the Mercedes. An armed, masked assailant emerged from the black vehicle and headed to the SUV, which was stranded after an apparent tire blowout, witnesses told the New York Daily News. “He’s got a gun!” one bystander can be heard shouting in the footage. Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the suspects robbed the 55-year-old SUV driver of $20,000 in cash.Someone just sent me this .Road rage incident someplace in #NYC pic.twitter.com/Y9TIJ0mDGi— Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) September 3, 2022 Read it at New York Post

