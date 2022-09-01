ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Avon High School holds vigil to honor loss of student after fatal crash

By Claire Geary, Jessi Schultz
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kct5d_0hdPhYh300

The community of Avon that normally gathers at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium for Friday night lights and football came together to honor the life of a student at Avon High School.

Family, friends, teammates and classmates met at the field for a vigil to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Kaleb Keffer who passed away after sustaining injuries in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Keffer seemed to touch everyone he came into contact with, whether that be on the wrestling mat or in class.

“You see, Kaleb could find a unique quality with anyone and made them feel special,” said Mason Fitch, a teammate of Keffer’s. “He was witty with just enough sarcasm that you couldn’t help but laugh even when it might not be appropriate.”

The feeling of grief and sadness was overwhelming, with not a dry eye in the grandstands of the stadium.

However, the amount of love that was shared was just as strong. Keffer’s uncle, Ryan Spahn, said a few words to acknowledge the support.

“The Avon Eagle community has truly been like family providing love and support while sharing our grief,” Spahn said.

The vigil held Tuesday is not the only event honoring Keffer, as the football game on Friday will be a white-out in his memory. In addition, there will be a memorial service this Sunday at the Performing Arts Center.

Counselors are on hand for students and staff to utilize when necessary.

RELATED: Avon High School mourns loss of junior on wrestling team after fatal crash in Sheffield Village

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
City
Mason, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Avon, OH
Crime & Safety
ashlandsource.com

20-year-old Vermilion man killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

FREMONT -- A 20-year-old passenger was killed and six people hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on in the crash,...
VERMILION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Avon High School
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy