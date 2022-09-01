Avon High School holds vigil to honor loss of student after fatal crash

The community of Avon that normally gathers at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium for Friday night lights and football came together to honor the life of a student at Avon High School.

Family, friends, teammates and classmates met at the field for a vigil to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Kaleb Keffer who passed away after sustaining injuries in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Keffer seemed to touch everyone he came into contact with, whether that be on the wrestling mat or in class.

“You see, Kaleb could find a unique quality with anyone and made them feel special,” said Mason Fitch, a teammate of Keffer’s. “He was witty with just enough sarcasm that you couldn’t help but laugh even when it might not be appropriate.”

The feeling of grief and sadness was overwhelming, with not a dry eye in the grandstands of the stadium.

However, the amount of love that was shared was just as strong. Keffer’s uncle, Ryan Spahn, said a few words to acknowledge the support.

“The Avon Eagle community has truly been like family providing love and support while sharing our grief,” Spahn said.

The vigil held Tuesday is not the only event honoring Keffer, as the football game on Friday will be a white-out in his memory. In addition, there will be a memorial service this Sunday at the Performing Arts Center.

Counselors are on hand for students and staff to utilize when necessary.

