ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Veteran ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ and ‘Golden Girls’ Actor Dies at 89

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zb0p0_0hdPhXoK00
Walt Disney Television Photo Archives via Getty

Veteran TV star Richard Roat, best known for his appearances in shows including Seinfeld and Friends and with a career in the entertainment industry that spanned almost 50 years, has died aged 89.

He passed away in Orange County, California, on Aug. 5, his wife confirmed to Variety . The cause of death was not supplied, but his obituary says he passed “suddenly.”

The obituary , published by the Los Angeles Times , describes him as “the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have.”

Roat had a huge list of credits to his name, with more than 135 acting roles on television, film, and Broadway, including Dallas , Dynasty, and The Golden Girls .

He appeared on The Golden Girls twice, once as Rose (Betty White)’s boyfriend Al Beatty, who is found dead in her bed the next morning after spending the night. On Seinfeld , he played a doctor who describes Elaine as “difficult.”

On Friends , he played a professor at Ross’s university in “The One Where Ross Dates a Student,” who warns him that he will be fired if he engages in a relationship with a pupil.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter and a business that will continue to flourish as his wife, Kathy Arntzen Roat, assumes additional responsibilities,” friend and colleague Shelley Herman posted on Facebook.

Roat debuted on television screens in 1962 with an appearance on Car 54, Where Are You? , playing an uncredited role of Garfield on the cop sitcom. The episode, titled “How Smart Can You Get?” was ranked No. 61 in TV Guide’s best TV episodes of all time in 1997.

It wasn’t long before he was a recognizable face, landing jobs on Happy Days , Columbo , Charlie’s Angels , Mad About You , The Nanny , The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , Murphy Brown, and even Baywatch .

He had recurring roles in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, in 1985 as Conrad Hutton and 1991 as Professor Henry Moore.

His last appearance was on the crime thriller 24 , in 2009.

“Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients,” his obituary reads. “He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident

Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ross, CA
Local
California Obituaries
County
Orange County, CA
Herbie J Pilato

The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Moore
Person
Betty White
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake

Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Eugene Harris Reacts to Toya Bush-Harris’ Messy Comments on ‘Married to Medicine’

Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for ‘Elvis’ Actress Who Died at 44

A newly released autopsy suggests that rising star Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film Elvis alongside Austin Butler, died of natural causes on July 21. The medical examiner’s report said that Dukureh had “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to People, also known as high blood pressure. Dukureh, 44, was found dead by one of her two children in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, according to the Nashville Police Department. The rock legend’s biopic would prove to be an all-too-brief launching pad for Dukureh’s singing career, as well, having recently appeared on stage at Coachella with Doja Cat after collaborating together to record a track for the film. The month before her death, Dukureh, who used to be a second grade teacher, shared with local outlet WPLN how blown away her students were by her success, to which she’d reply, “I’m still Ms. Shonka, you know!”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Actor#Obituary#Golden Girls#Veteran#Getty Veteran Tv#Variety#The Los Angeles Times
AOL Corp

Country singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman, confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.
ARIZONA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy