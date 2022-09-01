Woman meets the twins who she says saved her life on flight to Fort Myers

Twin sisters came to the rescue of a 77-year-old Naples woman who was having a medical emergency on a JetBlue flight into Fort Myers earlier this month.

Pat Dougan was flying from Boston to Fort Myers when she had an accident and fell inside the airplane's bathroom.

Shortly after Dougan went unconscious, a flight attendant called out for medical help which is when the twins jumped into action.

Tuesday , we spoke with Dougan who shared that she didn't know the twins but wanted to meet them.

We scheduled a Zoom call for Pat with sisters Nicole Kelly and Lindsay Burne. Nicole is a traveling nurse and Lindsay is a firefighter and paramedic.

Dougan shared that she did not remember much after she went unconscious, but the twins recalled what happened.

"One of the flight attendants noticed you weren't in your seat for a while," said Lindsay. "She noticed that the front lavatory was occupied. They used magnets to unlock the door and she found you in there."

Nicole said she was just waking up from an in-flight nap when she noticed the emergency situation unfolding.

"They said, 'any and all medical personnel onboard, please go to the front of the plane,'" Nicole recalled. "I immediately jumped up from the window seat, and there's two people next to me — I said, 'I gotta go!'

Dougan continues to be grateful the sisters were on that plane and able to help in her time of crisis.

"You are my guardian angels; if it hadn’t been for you, I don’t know what would’ve happened," said Pat.

"I’m glad we were there," Nicole replied. "It’s always nice when it kind of comes full circle and you can see the person you’re able to help.

