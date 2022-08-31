ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'AGT': AI opera-makers Metaphysic vie for spot in finale: 'God only knows what you’re going to do next'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

“America’s Got Talent” delivered an adrenaline-pumping live results show Wednesday night.

Judges Simon Cowell , Sofía Vergara , Heidi Klum and Howie Mande l – along with the rest of America – navigated the highs and lows of Tuesday night’s live performances, which featured an eclectic range of talent.

“That was a rollercoaster,” said Mandel of the live performances. “We had some dips, some real disappointments last night, but some exciting surprises.”

The contestants who've already made it to the finals include country bands Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart, magicians Yu Hojin and Nicolas Ribs, saxophonist Avery Dixon and teen singer Sara James.

Win or lose, tonight’s eliminated contestants shouldn’t prepare their swan song just yet. Host Terry Crews reminded viewers about the upcoming wild card round, where each judge will select a wild card from the eliminated acts, and America will vote one of these wild cards into the finale.

But for now, here are the acts that got one step closer to “AGT” victory.

Ventriloquist Jack Williams knocks out Harper, The Lazy Generation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIlC4_0hdPhRVy00
Ventriloquist Jack Williams, right, nabbed a spot in "AGT"s top 5 Wednesday night, sending home death metal singer Harper and stunt group The Lazy Generation. Trae Patton, NBC

The first round of results saw vocal impersonator Merissa Beddows beat out Kiwi tap dancer Bayley Graham for a spot in the top 5.

Acapella youth group Acapop! and AI musicians Metaphysic faced off next. Metaphysic, who floored the judges with their “deepfake” opera, emerged victorious and clinched a spot in the top 5.

Ventriloquist Jack Williams also nabbed a spot in the top 5, sending home death metal singer Harper and stunt group The Lazy Generation.

Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola closed Tuesday’s show with a stirring performance of her original song “Butterfly” and found herself soaring into the top 5, defeating dancing magician Jannick Holste.

Last but not least, comedian Mike E. Winfield scored the final spot in the top 5 against British singer Lee Collinson.

“Every week so far, they have put the right two acts through,” said Cowell of America's vote. “The top 5 is the right top 5.”

AI opera-makers Metaphysic learn finale fate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htizj_0hdPhRVy00
Metaphysic, right, was the first act from Wednesday's top 3 to secure a spot in the "AGT" finale. Trae Patton, NBC

The three acts to inch closer to a spot in the finale were Winfield, Meola and Metaphysic.

Metaphysic was the first of the trio to secure a spot in the finale.

“Your talent is honestly one of the most unique things we’ve ever seen on this show,” Cowell said. “God only knows what you’re going to do next.”

Winfield was right on Metaphysic’s heels, also making it the top 2.

A “relatable” comedian and a reality-bending AI group have advanced to the finals. Who else will join them? Eleven more acts take the stage next Tuesday.

