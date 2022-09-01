Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Police: 4 men shot, 2 killed in South Chicago
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man shot while riding in car on South Side
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical …
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
LIVE: Chicago police give update on Labor Day weekend violence | Ruptly News
LIVE: Chicago police give update on Labor Day weekend violence. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. MORE: https://ift.tt/R46pgJf. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :...
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say | Ruptly News
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A total of 25 people...
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Teen hurt after getting shot in leg, Dekalb Police say
Teen hurt after getting shot in leg, Dekalb Police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. DeKalb Police said it happened Saturday night on Boulder-Crest Lane....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say 2 young men were shot dead and 2 others wounded in South Chicago Sunday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two young men were killed, and two others wounded, in shootings in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said that an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed, and two young men of the same ages were wounded. At least two shooters...
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News
Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Marcella Raymond attends the lobster fest in Chicago that’s...
TODAY.com
Boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, family says
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family said in a statement on Sept. 1. Seven people died in the shooting and another 48 were injured. Cooper Roberts, who was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
Video shows moments leading up to shooting that left retired CPD officer seriously injured
CHICAGO (CBS)-- New video shows what police believe are the moments leading up to the shooting of a retired Chicago police officer early Thursday morning.The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Three robbers attempted to rob the Currency Exchange. The former officer stopped them and was shot.Police didn't release any video of the actual attempted robbery. Video shows an SUV pull up and two men walk out, one with a visible firearm in hand. The vehicle has visible damage to the front left near the front light and by the driver's side door, with a spare tire in the back.The retired officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Melean.Police said the currency exchange employee was not wounded, and it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot. Anyone who might have information on the robbery attempt is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or to provide an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lori Lightfoot Asked Point Blank Why Money Is Being Spent On Migrants Amidst Homelessness Problem
Lori Lightfoot Asked Point Blank Why Money Is Being Spent On Migrants Amidst Homelessness Problem. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. At a press briefing yesterday,...
