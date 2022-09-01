ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 4 men shot, 2 killed in South Chicago

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and...
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man shot while riding in car on South Side

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical …
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

LIVE: Chicago police give update on Labor Day weekend violence | Ruptly News

LIVE: Chicago police give update on Labor Day weekend violence. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. MORE: https://ift.tt/R46pgJf. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Teen hurt after getting shot in leg, Dekalb Police say

Teen hurt after getting shot in leg, Dekalb Police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. DeKalb Police said it happened Saturday night on Boulder-Crest Lane....
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago

Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest comes to Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Marcella Raymond attends the lobster fest in Chicago that’s...
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moments leading up to shooting that left retired CPD officer ​seriously injured

CHICAGO (CBS)-- New video shows what police believe are the moments leading up to the shooting of a retired Chicago police officer early Thursday morning.The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Three robbers attempted to rob the Currency Exchange. The former officer stopped them and was shot.Police didn't release any video of the actual attempted robbery.  Video shows an SUV pull up and two men walk out, one with a visible firearm in hand. The vehicle has visible damage to the front left near the front light and by the driver's side door, with a spare tire in the back.The retired officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Melean.Police said the currency exchange employee was not wounded, and it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot. Anyone who might have information on the robbery attempt is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or to provide an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.  
