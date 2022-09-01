CHICAGO (CBS)-- New video shows what police believe are the moments leading up to the shooting of a retired Chicago police officer early Thursday morning.The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Three robbers attempted to rob the Currency Exchange. The former officer stopped them and was shot.Police didn't release any video of the actual attempted robbery. Video shows an SUV pull up and two men walk out, one with a visible firearm in hand. The vehicle has visible damage to the front left near the front light and by the driver's side door, with a spare tire in the back.The retired officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Melean.Police said the currency exchange employee was not wounded, and it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot. Anyone who might have information on the robbery attempt is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or to provide an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO