I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth more than $1 million sold in Bucks County
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at a store in Bucks County. Video above: Five things to know about the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 7-9-15-30-35-43, from the Thursday, Sept. 1 drawing. The Fine Wine &...
My secret N.J. food obsession revealed: Bowling alley pizza!
During a woefully mediocre game of bowling in Elmwood Park last weekend, I turned to my friends and asked a question that surprised even myself. “ ... Should I order a pizza?” I questioned the group, nervous I’d be laughed out of the alley. Not because they are pizza snobs, but because I am. I don’t just judge people who order Domino’s — I disown them. I scrutinize every slice choice. Naysay Neapolitan preferences. Some would call it insufferable. But after you’ve painstakingly ranked the 99 best pizzas in New Jersey — the country’s best pizza state — it sort of comes with the territory.
N.J. weather: Flood watches issued as weekend draws to a stormy close
After days of sunshine and lower humidity, the holiday weekend will end on a stormy note with the chance for flooding across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey later today, then widespread showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread south tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
10 reasons why New Jersey is better than Kansas
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
Lucky Penny Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win For A North Carolina Man
My Mama always told me, never ever EVER leave a penny on the ground. “I don’t care how much money you think you have, you are never too rich that you can’t bend down and add one more penny to your pocket”. One lucky penny contributed to a big lottery win for a North Carolina guy named John Grant.
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Bucks County is a million dollar richer
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Bucks County is a million dollars richer. A winning Match 6 Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington.The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.The winner can claim their prize at a lottery retailer.
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
HS football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 1
Some of the guys below sparkled on the big stage of Rutgers SHI Stadium during the Rumble on the Raritan held over three days in Piscataway. A few others were standouts at one one of the Zone6ix Classic battles featured at several locations over the weekend.
No. 18 Northern Highlands stuns Winslow with late score at Rumble on the Raritan
The No. 18 Northern Highlands High School football team took advantage of a rain-induced turnover, then beat the elements and Winslow Township with a late score in a 21-17 victory in the final Rumble on the Raritan game on Sunday night. The win capped an exciting final day at the...
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 1
The Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers Stadium has already showcased some of New Jersey’s finest players and teams on Friday and Saturday. There have been upsets, near upsets and staggering offensive performances by in-state teams and one team from Philadelphia Catholic League that showed its New Jersey opponent no brotherly love whatsoever on Saturday night.
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
This uniquely shaped, ‘A-frame’ home — and its horse stable — are for sale in N.J.
When you get a glimpse of this house, you might question if you’re still in New Jersey. You are. It’s just a unique architectural style.
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
Football: Week 2 destined for excitement with stacked statewide schedule
Two thrilling weeks of N.J. action on the gridiron are in the books. Week 1 served up epic finishes in the Zone6ix Kickoff Classic and the Rumble on the Raritan showcases while creating some chaos among the top programs in the state. NJ.com’s No. 1 team in Don Bosco Prep...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
New Jersey’s 50 greatest hole-in-the-wall restaurants
This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated. “Hole-in-the-wall” and “divey” may scare most people, but many of my best food experiences have come in the grungiest of places.
Here’s where the most N.J. homes have sold so far this year
Homes sales have been declining for more than a year now. Experts blame rising home prices and higher interest rates, which are making homes in New Jersey less affordable. And there’s still an historically low supply of houses for sale.
