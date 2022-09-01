ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

WLOS.com

Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mudslide closes road in Bat Cave

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An apparent mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates it will take until 7 a.m. Tuesday to clear the area.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival parade canceled due to weather

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville officials say the Labor Day parade that typically caps the N.C. Apple Festival is canceled due to continued rain and flooding in the area. The communications manager for the city said South Grove Street, South King Street, South Main Street and other areas on...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Solar Energy#Elementary School#Hope Academy#K12#Brevard Academy#Nc Greenpower#Crossroads Middle School
WLOS.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Flash flood warnings dropped; watch in effect Monday evening

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — (UPDATE 3:30 P.M.) A break in the rain prompts all Flash Flood Warnings for the mountains to be dropped. New batches of showers are likely through the rest of the afternoon and evening, so the Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. FLOOD WATCH...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOS.com

One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pisgah playing the role of road warriors for another season

Canton — (WLOS) The Pisgah High football schedule is deceiving. In it, you'll see about half of the Bears games are designated as "home." "No, they're all away games," clarified senior wide receiver and defensive back Caden Robinson. "It's just another challenge, another adversity that we have to get through."
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Kevin's Roasted Salsa

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — By: Molly Fowler, The Dining Diva. 1 Fresh habanero pepper (optional) Roast tomatoes, tomatillas, jalapenos and habanero pepper in a shallow pan at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. On another shallow pan, place green chilies, halved lengthwise. Broil...
ASHEVILLE, NC

