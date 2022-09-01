Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants to engage public on blight to further address long-standing issue
Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president. September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish...
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
brproud.com
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Siegen Lane (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon on Siegen Lane. Unknown injuries were reported following the crash. According to the investigators, multiple vehicles were [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
wbrz.com
Rare car damaged in parking lot where construction zone was unmarked, not permitted
BATON ROUGE - A man says his rare car was damaged in an unmarked construction zone that wasn't permitted. It happened one April evening around 8:30 in a parking lot off Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road. Ever since, he's been fighting to get that damage paid for. Andrew Carter...
wbrz.com
Crews tackle house fire on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house on Old Hammond Highway Saturday night. The St. George Fire Department said around 9 p.m. they responded to the blaze at a home on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive, not far from O'Neal Lane.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
brproud.com
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
brproud.com
Park Boulevard house fire under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Driver, 20, killed after veering off road, crashing into tree in Lafourche Parish, State Police says
RACELAND - A 20-year-old was killed after driving off the road and crashing his truck into a tree in Lafourche Parish overnight. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Raceland. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Bailey Barrios.
Comments / 0