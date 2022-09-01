ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Port Allen, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
City
Port Allen, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
brproud.com

Traffic incidents: Crashes and closures on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amid Sunday (September 4) afternoon’s rainy weather, drivers in the capital area may encounter a few traffic jams due to crashes or road closures. These incidents are listed below in order of occurrence, with the most recent situations listed first. As you navigate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Park Boulevard house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Commuters#Urban Construction#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Dotd#State#Brusly High School
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
ADDIS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy