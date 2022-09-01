Read full article on original website
Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
5 years after killing of her son, Pa. mom to bury another son shot to death
Five years after burying a son slain in Allentown, a mother will lay to rest her second son lost to gun violence. The family of Najeer Lane is raising money for the 22-year-old man’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Asked about Lane, relative Kendra Neely took a deep breath...
Police shoot, kill 1 person responding to Englewood, NJ domestic call
ENGLEWOOD — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a Bergen County home over the weekend, authorities said. The state attorney general's office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report
Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
essexnewsdaily.com
Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
Driver likely suffered medical emergency before crash that killed 4 on N.J. highway: police
The driver of a work shuttle van that overturned in Bergen County early Friday - killing him and three others - apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, police told NJ Advance Media. Statements from van passengers led investigators to believe that driver George Massey experienced an unspecified medical...
GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury
A Newark man accused of carjacking a Rockland County driver in Clifton was ordered held by a judge after he was captured on the beach in Asbury Park, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim from Pearl River, NY, was hospitalized after being assaulted outside a medical building on Broad Street just off eastbound Route 3 the night of Aug. 20, they said.
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash
Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said. A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
One Dead, Another Injured In Horrific Route 208 Crash
One occupant was killed and another hospitalized in a horrific Labor Day crash on Route 208, responders said. The Toyota Camry careened went off the road and up a short embankment, where it slammed into a tree on the southbound highway just north of Goffle Road shortly after noon Monday.
One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
Man offers reward for information on dog’s death
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
Water safety stressed after Delaware River drowning
Rescuers in Sullivan County are stressing the importance of water safety, after a drowning Saturday afternoon on the Delaware River.
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
