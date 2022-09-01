ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WBRE

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Airlifted In Sussex County Crash

Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person taken by ambulance after a crash in Sussex County on Labor Day Weekend, authorities said. A vehicle went off the road on County Road 519 in Green Township and struck a tree near milepost 57.7 around 2:50 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Another Injured In Horrific Route 208 Crash

One occupant was killed and another hospitalized in a horrific Labor Day crash on Route 208, responders said. The Toyota Camry careened went off the road and up a short embankment, where it slammed into a tree on the southbound highway just north of Goffle Road shortly after noon Monday.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

One dead after fatal 'farming incident'

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Man offers reward for information on dog's death

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
KERHONKSON, NY
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a "zero-tolerance enforcement policy". Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

