FBI accepting applications for Teen, Collegiate academies in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The FBI is now taking applications for its Teen Academy and Collegiate Academy which will be held in Durango on September 17. Teen academies give high school students the opportunity to learn about the FBI and what career paths they could take.

Each session can hold between 30 and 40 high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors. The event will be held at Fort Lewis College and the deadline to apply is September 8 .

The Collegiate Academy is similar to the teen academy but geared to college students of any major. Sign up for that program is through Fort Lewis College.

