FBI accepting applications for Teen, Collegiate academies in Durango

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The FBI is now taking applications for its Teen Academy and Collegiate Academy which will be held in Durango on September 17. Teen academies give high school students the opportunity to learn about the FBI and what career paths they could take.

Each session can hold between 30 and 40 high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors. The event will be held at Fort Lewis College and the deadline to apply is September 8 .

The Collegiate Academy is similar to the teen academy but geared to college students of any major. Sign up for that program is through Fort Lewis College.

Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat. The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby […]
FARMINGTON, NM
