Vigo County, IN

WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
TOLONO, IL
MyWabashValley.com

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo County, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means. “The whole congregation is […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy

A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
DANVILLE, IL
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

