Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Terre Haute police looking for person of interest in northside shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was shot at a northside residence Saturday night. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for the alleged shooter. While the Terre Haute Police Department investigation continues, officials say they are seeking the whereabouts of the person of interest in the case: Richard A.“Tony” Sandlin, 55.
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
MyWabashValley.com
‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law. Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
WTHI
Calling all history lovers - The Time Traveler's Club is back in action
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all history lovers!. The Time Traveler's Club is back with a unique opportunity! The Vigo County History Center and the Indiana Landmarks is hosting a special tour this week!. It'll be at the Terre Haute First National Bank building on September 7th from 6...
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means. “The whole congregation is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
As many celebrate Labor Day - here's a look at the history behind the holiday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the holiday parades, the collecting of candy, and spending time with the family, most people head home to enjoy their day off work on Labor Day. While you might think that is all the day is for, it is rooted in a movement that dates back to the 1800's.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Heroes for September are The Dunavan Family.
The Vermilion County Heroes for September are the Dunavan Family of Tilton. Andy & Kandi Dunavan, along with their children Brian & Sarah. Kandi is a nurse at OSF Healthcare in Danville, while Andy, Brian & Sarah serve as EMT’s with the Carle Arrow Ambulance Service. They were nominated...
Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
Man shot early Saturday morning in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his […]
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
WTHI
Scam Alert: Better Business Bureau warns to look out for "scholarship scams"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For students struggling to pay tuition, a sudden grant or scholarship can look like a dream come true, but it could be bait for a scam. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about scholarship cons. A scammer will claim to...
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
Comments / 1