saturdaydownsouth.com
Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State
Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis
An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate recap: West Lauderdale outlasts Neshoba Central
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 35-16 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The first quarter was action packed as West Lauderdale fumbled on the hand off and the Rockets were able to immediately land on the red zone. A couple of plays later, Elijah Ruffin, who picked up the fumble, was able to score as Neshoba Central took an early 7-0 lead.
Leach Memphis press conference
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Memphis. Following is the transcript:. Question: What did you see from your team tonight?. Leach: I thought there were two games. Two-thirds of the game I thought we played really well. I was kind...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Second SEC Week 1 game delayed by lightning
Weather has caused problems across the SEC on Saturday, as Texas A&M had a lightning delay during its win over Sam Houston, and now Mississippi State is dealing with a similar delay against Memphis. The Bulldogs’ game was delayed with 5:17 left in the first quarter, as teams went to...
WTOK-TV
Daily rain chances may dampen your car wash goals this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have an upper-level disturbance just to our west / northwest. This puts us in an ideal position for the best atmospheric dynamics that lead to rain. Plus, there will be plenty of moisture available to fuel rain development. The upper disturbance will hang-out in our region for a series of days as it may close-off into an upper-low and meander through the end of the week. So, expect cloudier conditions this week, and chances for rain each day.
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
wtva.com
Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
WTOK-TV
Children, adult injured in accident
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
WLOX
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
Only a few hit-or-miss showers today in South MS. Then, possibly wetter weather going into Saturday, Sunday, & Labor Day Monday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Liking the less rainy weather in South MS from the...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
wcbi.com
A Tuesday night shooting leaves one Clay County man and another injured
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Clay County family is grieving and in shock, after three relatives were involved in a shooting. One is dead, one is seriously injured, and police say the third family member was the shooter. It’s difficult enough when a family member is the victim of a...
WTOK-TV
Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that one person is dead after an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Rd. just before 3 p.m. Monday. Cobler said the victim was driving a tractor when he was hit by a car. The tractor rolled on its side into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood.
WTOK-TV
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
WTOK-TV
People take advantage of their day off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Folks across the country are taking advantage of the day off, and it’s no different here at home. News 11 went out to see exactly how people spend their time this Labor Day. A lot of people are using this day to spend more time with...
WTOK-TV
Earth’s Bounty hosts first Saturday market
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was a great day to be outside just enjoying some fresh air and a little shopping. Earth’s Bounty held another first Saturday market featuring several local businesses selling a variety of items ranging from candles, honey, baked goods, and much more. Viviana Huemme, the...
wcbi.com
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities
STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
