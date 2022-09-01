MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have an upper-level disturbance just to our west / northwest. This puts us in an ideal position for the best atmospheric dynamics that lead to rain. Plus, there will be plenty of moisture available to fuel rain development. The upper disturbance will hang-out in our region for a series of days as it may close-off into an upper-low and meander through the end of the week. So, expect cloudier conditions this week, and chances for rain each day.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO