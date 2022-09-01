ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

19-year-old killed in shooting near Morgan State University

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at the Marble Hall Garden Apartment Complex near Morgan State University.

Police said the male was shot in the head and later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 19-year-old was a security guard employed by Allied Universal, which is contracted by Morgan State University, a Morgan State spokesperson said.

The shooting happened around 9:36 p.m in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road in Northeast Baltimore.

“I heard four to five shots were fired and I was told to stay inside by my RA,” student Caleb Howard said. “At first, I didn’t know what it was. I got an email from school and message from my RA. They told us to stay inside and then they gave us the all clear.”

University officials confirm the victim was not a student.

The University will also be adding increased police patrols as a result of this incident.

This is the 240th murder investigation for Baltimore Police Department in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

