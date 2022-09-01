ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrannical old Joe’s secret police state

By Miranda Devine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mrhz8_0hdPgVa100

The gall of Joe “Antifa” Biden, wrapping himself in the blue, after the anti-cop violence and defund-police movement he slyly egged on during the 2020 BLM/antifa riots. The breakdown of law and order in our cities is the consequence.

Now he’s back to posing as a big champion of cops, an anti “ semi-fascist ” (AntiSeFa?) attempting to turn the tables on the party of law and order with wildly dishonest rhetoric that is as frightening as it is absurd.

It would be easy to laugh it off as the blathering of a spiteful, increasingly incoherent, angry old man.

But what Biden and the pup­peteers who guide him are doing is very sinister. They appear to be preparing the ground for an even harsher crackdown on his political opponents by the security state, which has become, to all appearances, his secret police.

The president’s intemperate attacks on Republicans as “semi-fascist,” “ultra-MAGA” “white supremacists” and “domestic terrorists” have escalated as a midterm wipeout looms and Biden’s deadly polls have solidified, despite hagiographic media lauding the comeback of “Aviator Joe.”

Yeah, sure, his polls have “bounced back” — just like gas prices, from unbelievably bad to really bad. Clearly, two weeks in the basement with double COVID and a month on vacation has done wonders for his popularity. In Biden’s case, absence makes the heart grow slightly less scornful.

Many people were shocked by Biden’s blatant disses to the Republican party.
But before he heads to Delaware for another long weekend, the White House decided Biden needed to make a couple of big political speeches to set the tone for the campaign season.

Prime-time address

Thursday night, it’s a prime-time address about “the continued battle for the soul of the nation,” as if any American wants to take moral instruction from a Biden.

His speech on gun control in Pennsylvania Tuesday was a scene-setter that should fill all with dread.

The president spent much of his time on stage railing against “MAGA Republicans,” inadvertently lumping in anyone else who believes in the “America First” agenda, which includes a fair chunk of independents and some Democrats.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress: Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you won’t condemn what happened on the 6th [of January],” Biden said. “For God’s sake, whose side are you on?”

Spare us.

He lied about the January 6 Capitol riot , characterizing it, in a supposed quote from some unnamed foreign leader, as “a mob of a thousand people storming down the hallways . . . and killing several police officers in the meantime.” Not one police officer was killed. The only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, the petite, unarmed Trump supporter shot dead by a Capitol Police officer.

He sarcastically referred to “brave right-wing Americans” who support the Second Amendment as a protection against government tyranny. “If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15.”

Tough guy.

He tried to flip the tables on the soaring crime and demoralized police that his party single-handedly caused and pretend they were his strengths, just like the old days, the arsonist returning to the burning embers as the hero firefighter.

Biden spoke on the Capitol riot referencing it as “a mob of a thousand people storming down the hallways . . . and killing several police officers.”
“I’m opposed to defunding the ­police,” said Biden. “I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI.”

Now he tells us. Why did he not say that during months of violent anti-cop riots in 2020?

Instead, he fueled anti-police sentiment the minute the George Floyd story blew up.

Ranting on cop ‘racism’

He would emerge periodically from his basement to rant about systemic police racism , for which there was no evidence. After weeks of ­riots, arson, looting and death, at the height of the defund-police craze, he replied “Yes, absolutely,” when asked if “we can redirect some of the [police] funding?”

Whom is he trying to kid now?

Biden’s speech Tuesday was not random wild talk. It was designed for an ultimate end, which is to deploy his administration’s year-old National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism to crush his political opposition.

Biden spoke on security and firearms during an event on the first of three trips to key election state Pennsylvania.
In this strategy, the unprecedented threat to the nation is the MAGA semi-fascist and the way to counter it at the roots is to install a far-left “equity” agenda, economic redistribution, critical race theory, etc.

If you object, as any thinking person does, then you may find yourself labeled a domestic-violence extremist or “enemy of the state,” as Nancy Pelosi has called Republicans.

About the only critic of the strategy is Political Science Professor Nicholas Giordano. As he puts it, the Democrats’ critique of Republicans has gone from “bitter clingers” to “domestic terrorists.”

“It’s a coordinated and sustained effort to paint their political opponents as a threat . . . to seize power.”

The media amplifies the government’s drumbeat providing justification to the tyrants so that can tell themselves that they are doing good, ridding the nation of ­racism and inequity, saving democracy from existential threats like Ashli Babbitt.

This is why they have to lie about January 6 and call it an insurrection, a terrorist attack worse than 9/11.

This is why, as Giordano points out, you hear the terms “purge,” “deprogram” and “re-educate” applied to Trump supporters by the talking heads on MSNBC.

But because there actually aren’t enough white-supremacist domestic-violent extremists (DVE) to purge, the security state has had to engage in scope creep. So the patriotic “Betsy Ross flag” is secretly listed in an internal FBI guide leaked to Project Veritas as a “Domestic Violent Terrorism Symbol” along with the “punisher skull,” the Spartan helmet, the Gadsden flag and “2A” for the Second Amendment.

The word “Orwellian” is overused now because our entire politics is Orwellian. Nothing is as it seems. Every statement is psychological projection. Every day is opposite day. Biden gaslights and lies. Everyone in his administration gaslights and lies. They tell us the border is closed, that millions of illegal migrants are not walking across the southern border, that Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation, that the COVID jab will stop the virus, that inflation is zero.

The lies are the architecture of tyranny.

As Russian émigré Elena Gorokhova wrote about the Soviet Union of the 1960s: “The rules are simple: They lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.”

Griff
4d ago

It’s the people, who have the integrity to get up and go to work every morning and pay their taxes, who are being screwed over by Joe and his cronies. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Steve Davis
4d ago

I will not be lectured on gun control by someone who handed our enemy billions of dollars worth of weapons.

