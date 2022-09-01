ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHI

Few details as THPD executes search warrant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A Sullivan man is now facing child molestation charges

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is being charged for child molestation. Indiana State Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. He allegedly molested a girl under 14. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Flash flooding in southern Indiana kills 1, damages homes

MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads, officials said. Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Internship opportunities open up in state lawmaker offices

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute lawmakers have internship opportunities for college students. These opportunities are for college sophomores through recent graduates. We begin with paid internships offered by the Indiana Senate Republican caucus. Interns will work full-time and earn $800 bi-weekly. Positions are available for the 2023 legislative session....
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

IDEM offers thousands in grant money to cities and organizations to help with recycling

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Half-a-million dollars is available for community recycling projects in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced funding thru the community recycling grant program. It's for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Governments, solid waste management districts, universities, schools and nonprofit organizations are...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Over 100 people lace-up for Labor Day run in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Labor Day race brought many runners to Sullivan. It went away for a while, but now it's back, and that's all thanks to Sullivan Middle and High School's cross country teams. On Labor Day, runners of all ages hit the pavement to race through the...
SULLIVAN, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway

35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
CASEY, IL
WTHI

SMWC receives more than $300,000 in grant money

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) just received $702,775 worth of grant money and it's all going back to help local students in the area. This is all part of Lily Endowment Inc.'s initiative known as the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus (IYPC). It is designed to...
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, IN
WTHI

Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Rose Comes Up Short on the Road

DePauw wins the D-III playoff rematch over Rose-Hulman. DePauw beats Rose-Hulman 17-14 in a rematch from last seasons D-III Opening Round Playoff game.
GREENCASTLE, IN

