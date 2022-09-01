Read full article on original website
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
WTHI
"This is the most prolonged staffing concern I've seen in my career..." New law begins to help statewide nursing shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The health care field has been sounding the alarm on the need for nurses for quite some time. But, that could change soon thanks to a new Indiana law. Chaunte Wright is just beginning her nursing studies at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute. She's...
WTHI
A Sullivan man is now facing child molestation charges
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is being charged for child molestation. Indiana State Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. He allegedly molested a girl under 14. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
WTHI
Scam Alert: Better Business Bureau warns to look out for "scholarship scams"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For students struggling to pay tuition, a sudden grant or scholarship can look like a dream come true, but it could be bait for a scam. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about scholarship cons. A scammer will claim to...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
WTHI
Flash flooding in southern Indiana kills 1, damages homes
MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads, officials said. Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The...
WTHI
Internship opportunities open up in state lawmaker offices
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute lawmakers have internship opportunities for college students. These opportunities are for college sophomores through recent graduates. We begin with paid internships offered by the Indiana Senate Republican caucus. Interns will work full-time and earn $800 bi-weekly. Positions are available for the 2023 legislative session....
WTHI
IDEM offers thousands in grant money to cities and organizations to help with recycling
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Half-a-million dollars is available for community recycling projects in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced funding thru the community recycling grant program. It's for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Governments, solid waste management districts, universities, schools and nonprofit organizations are...
WTHI
Calling all history lovers - The Time Traveler's Club is back in action
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all history lovers!. The Time Traveler's Club is back with a unique opportunity! The Vigo County History Center and the Indiana Landmarks is hosting a special tour this week!. It'll be at the Terre Haute First National Bank building on September 7th from 6...
WTHI
CSX to fix rough railroad crossing on State Road 32
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After many phone calls and emails expressing concerns -- Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan -- says he has good news concerning a rough railroad crossing. Dunavan received confirmation on Friday that CSX has plans to fix the crossing on State Road 32. Work is expected...
WTHI
Over 100 people lace-up for Labor Day run in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Labor Day race brought many runners to Sullivan. It went away for a while, but now it's back, and that's all thanks to Sullivan Middle and High School's cross country teams. On Labor Day, runners of all ages hit the pavement to race through the...
WTHI
As many celebrate Labor Day - here's a look at the history behind the holiday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the holiday parades, the collecting of candy, and spending time with the family, most people head home to enjoy their day off work on Labor Day. While you might think that is all the day is for, it is rooted in a movement that dates back to the 1800's.
WTHI
Annual Casey Popcorn Festival underway
35th annual Popcorn Festival gets underway in Casey, Illinois. The Labor Day holiday brings events to the Wabash Valley throughout the entire weekend. This year, the popcorn festival in Casey, Illinois is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
WTHI
SMWC receives more than $300,000 in grant money
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) just received $702,775 worth of grant money and it's all going back to help local students in the area. This is all part of Lily Endowment Inc.'s initiative known as the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus (IYPC). It is designed to...
WTHI
Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend. Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment. "It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets....
WTHI
Thinking about college? Here's how you can enter to win thousands to get you started
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lucky Hoosier will win big when it comes to saving for education. September is National College Savings Month. To celebrate, the state announced the CollegeChoice 529 Education Sweepstakes. Someone will receive a $10,000 deposit in a CollegeChoice 529 account. CollegeChoice 529 helps families save...
WTHI
The Blues hit the stage in downtown Terre Haute this weekend - here's what you need to know
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy some live music this weekend in downtown Terre Haute. Blues at the Crossroads is taking place Friday and Saturday. There will be three stages this year. You can enjoy more than 20 performances across the two days. The acts feature several different...
WTHI
Linton Football Moves in First Place in the 2A Coaches Poll
For the first time since 2017, the Linton-Stockton Miners are the top team in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Poll for Class 2A. The Miners will put their 3-0 record on the line this Friday night when they host rival Sullivan.
WTHI
Rose Comes Up Short on the Road
DePauw wins the D-III playoff rematch over Rose-Hulman. DePauw beats Rose-Hulman 17-14 in a rematch from last seasons D-III Opening Round Playoff game.
