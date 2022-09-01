ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Youth curfew to be enforced by Maryland county amid violence

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Officials in a Maryland county near the nation's capital that has had its deadliest month in decades say they will strictly enforce a curfew aimed at keeping teens off the streets at night. WTOP-FM reports that Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Air pollution notice issued for Colorado's Front Range

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
COLORADO STATE
Young girl dies, 3 hurt in an Arizona off-road vehicle crash

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three other Phoenix-area girls injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday north of Forest Lakes. First responders from...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

