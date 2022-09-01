Read full article on original website
419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
Imagination Station announces September events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will talk place at the science center throughout September. Imagination Station says the events will include new movies, new exhibitions and also some grown-up-only events. The September events are as follows:. Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater. LAST CHANCE: “Journey...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus hosts weekend full of performances
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild will present a brand new show at the Toledo Speedway, throughout the weekend. The one and a half hour show is packed with aerial artists, special effects and more all in the worlds largest big top arena. There are over 60 performers from around the world that will be showcasing their talents.
Apple Truck Tour stops in BG, Perrysburg
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will make local stops on Thursday. Like the Peach Truck, which brings southern peaches to the north, the Apple Truck offers the best of Michigan apples to over 120 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina. The tour will commence in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and end in Florida in November.
History and Hops Tour at Woodlawn
Woodlawn Cemetery & Arboretum will present History and Hops, an evening featuring a tour of the beer brewing barons buried at Woodlawn, followed by a beer tasting on Thursday, September 8, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Local history storyteller Tedd Long will serve as the guide for the tour. "We'll...
How long will food be okay in the fridge without power?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When power outages cause the lights to go out and the TV to shut off, it can be annoying. But an even bigger struggle begins when a loss of electricity starts to affect food in the fridge and freezer. If you're one of the hundreds of...
Feel Good Friday: Hitting a High Note
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local student is hitting a high note, and preparing to make her community, and family, very proud. Emily Lipper is a junior at Toledo School for the Arts. This fall, she will be performing in National Harbor, Maryland, as part of the 2022 National Association for Music Education All-National Symphony Orchestra.
Three Juveniles Missing Together in Toledo
Toledo, Ohio – Police in Toledo are searching for three young girls who have been...
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
Fighting the good fight: A family's battle with cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, more than 10,400 children under 15 years old across the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Jeni Monroe and her identical twin daughters Averyana and Adriyana have all had battles with...
A golf technology company that started in Toledo 24 years ago ended up being a “hole in one” nationwide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year’s Dana open is in the books and LPGA golfers are moving on to Cincinnati for another tournament, but a little piece of Toledo will continue to follow them across the nation. “The moment that the walking scorer puts the shot hit in, that...
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Six beagle puppies rescued from mass laboratory breeding facility arrive at Toledo Humane Society
4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia owned by research company Envigo. Six arrived in Toledo and will soon be ready for forever homes.
Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
Franklin Park Mall reopens one day after water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Franklin Park Mall will resume normal business hours Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some store and restaurant hours may vary. The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.
