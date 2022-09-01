Read full article on original website
KTRE
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business as they face supply shortages
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - Paul Murray is one of the brewery partners of the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches. He said it’s been a tough time ever since the pandemic caused public places like their business to keep their doors closed for over five months. One of the...
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
KTRE
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of N.E.W. Water Supply in San Augustine County are no longer advised to boil water prior to consumption. On August 30, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the N.E.W. Water Supply, #2030034, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say
UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
inforney.com
Stallard: Mom just wanted to see me smile
I know some of you will find this hard to believe, but the small photo that runs with the weekly column you see in this space could be much worse. Imagine that face with a scowl. See. I told you so. She’s been gone for a little more than 24...
KTRE
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, several bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
ketk.com
Search underway in Rusk County for missing man
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
KWTX
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a...
KTRE
KTRE
Rusk’s Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday night’s game against Crockett, Rusk’s Elijah Ward makes the 20-yard catch and breaks free, running all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
KTRE
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No. 4 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
KTRE
Lufkin's Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches
East Texas man arrested after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27 after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Nacogdoches. Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, received the following charge: accident involving injury. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Dolph Street near the Oak Hill Plaza Apartments after a driver struck […]
