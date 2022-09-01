ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Angelina County Farmers Market has animal day with exotic animals for sale

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was like a zoo at the Angelina County Farmers Market on Saturday, with the only difference being you could take the animals home with you. The first Saturday of every month, aside from January and February, special vendors come out to the market to sell animals. You have the usual pets for sale, like cats and dogs, plus all kinds of farm animals according to co-owner Lynn Bryan.
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of N.E.W. Water Supply in San Augustine County are no longer advised to boil water prior to consumption. On August 30, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the N.E.W. Water Supply, #2030034, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
Stallard: Mom just wanted to see me smile

I know some of you will find this hard to believe, but the small photo that runs with the weekly column you see in this space could be much worse. Imagine that face with a scowl. See. I told you so. She's been gone for a little more than 24...
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a Center man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that injured a 4-year-old girl Sunday. The driver has been identified as 85-year-old Edward Mora from Center. Mora was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup at the time of...
CENTER, TX
Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone. Lufkin's Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches. Updated: 12 hours ago. During Friday night's game against Nacogdoches, Lufkin's Brayden Murphy went deep...
HENDERSON, TX
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Lufkin's Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone. Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown. Updated: 12 hours ago. During Friday night's game against Hallsville, Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander...
