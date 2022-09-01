Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile
Two Davenport men who earned money last year by hauling and storing thousands of junk tires without permits have been ordered to pay a total of $90,000 for the violations and to remove the tires from the property they rent, according to court documents. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado were fined $10,000 apiece […] The post Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FOXBusiness
US airlines delay hundreds of Labor Day flights
Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled by major U.S. airlines this Labor Day weekend. As of 4:30 AM ET Sunday morning, there were 303 delays into or out of the U.S. and 51 cancellations, according to the flight tracker FlightAware. There were more than 3,600 delays and 145...
Off-duty pilots are picketing airports nationwide ahead of busy Labor Day travel weekend
Off-duty pilots representing six U.S. airlines are planning an "informational" picket line Thursday at airports nationwide, ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, to demand better working conditions and benefits. They will be picketing outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Detroit Metro Airport and Reagan-National Airport in Washington, D.C., from 10:30...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
CNET
Labor Day Weekend Travel: What to Do if Your Flight Is Delayed or Canceled
Labor Day is here and, despite ongoing flight disruptions and high ticket prices, an estimated 12.6 million Americans will be flying over the three-day holiday weekend, according to data from travel site Hopper. American Airlines alone estimates 2.5 million customers will board 26,400 scheduled flights through Monday. Many of those...
US News and World Report
U.S. Airlines Commit to Providing Meals, Hotel Rooms for Extended Delays They Caused
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control. American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and others detailed...
Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nine migrants died and 37 were rescued as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande River into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. customs officials said, warning people to avoid crossing.
We all don’t benefit equally from government aid — it’s not just student loans
President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many borrowers is fair game for vigorous debate — and disagreement. Americans have been debating and disagreeing for 246 years. What jumps out in this latest dispute is how some politicians are blind to the inconsistencies in their arguments against this […] The post We all don’t benefit equally from government aid — it’s not just student loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
