Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

1 dead, 10 hurt day after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after a boat collided with a pole near Boca Chita, injuring 11 people, one of victims has died at the hospital. According to Mary Ross Agosta, director of communications of Archdiocese of Miami, students from Our Lady of Lourdes School and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart were involved in the incident.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man vandalizes federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court. Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms. Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing man from Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man. Albert Lester disappeared from the Wilton Manors Health Center, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 26th Street. He was last seen leaving the facility with his son, Richard. Lester stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

Trailer at Wynwood Marketplace catches fire; no reported injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A trailer at the Wynwood Marketplace went up in flames during the overnight hours. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the Code 2 fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Saturday. Video posted to...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Wenski holds Mass to celebrate 25 years as Miami Archbishop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of congregants took part in a celebratory Mass to help mark a special occasion for a South Florida bishop;. Parishioners filled the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami to celebrate Archbishop Thomas Wenski on his 25th anniversary as a bishop, late Saturday afternoon. Wenski was appointed...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 hospitalized after yacht catches fire in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he was injured in a yacht fire that ignited in Aventura. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 1500 block of Island Boulevard, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

75-year-old man who went missing in Allapattah found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 75-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso had been last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. He stands 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
