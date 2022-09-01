Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 10 hurt day after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after a boat collided with a pole near Boca Chita, injuring 11 people, one of victims has died at the hospital. According to Mary Ross Agosta, director of communications of Archdiocese of Miami, students from Our Lady of Lourdes School and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart were involved in the incident.
WSVN-TV
Crews battling Everglades fire sparked by lightning near Alligator Alley; over 4,000 acres burned
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in West Broward are working to put out a fire that has burned thousands of acres in the Everglades. According to the Florida Forest Service, a lightning strike due to an isolated storm in the area ignited the blaze at Mile Marker 38 near Alligator Alley, at around 6 p.m. on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Man vandalizes federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trespasser at a federal courthouse caused a mess of disorder in the court. Fort Lauderdale Police said a man got inside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday and vandalized several rooms. Officers put the building on lockdown to search for the man, who they...
WSVN-TV
Cleanup efforts underway after massive yacht fire causes panic in Aventura; man airlifted
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cleanup crews in Aventura spent part of Labor Day weekend cleaning up one day after a 75-foot yacht ignited and burst into flames, causing concern among nearby residents and sending a man to the hospital. 7News cameras captured crews and police officers back at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing man from Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man. Albert Lester disappeared from the Wilton Manors Health Center, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 26th Street. He was last seen leaving the facility with his son, Richard. Lester stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120...
WSVN-TV
Trailer at Wynwood Marketplace catches fire; no reported injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A trailer at the Wynwood Marketplace went up in flames during the overnight hours. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the Code 2 fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Saturday. Video posted to...
WSVN-TV
Wenski holds Mass to celebrate 25 years as Miami Archbishop
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of congregants took part in a celebratory Mass to help mark a special occasion for a South Florida bishop;. Parishioners filled the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami to celebrate Archbishop Thomas Wenski on his 25th anniversary as a bishop, late Saturday afternoon. Wenski was appointed...
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized after yacht catches fire in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he was injured in a yacht fire that ignited in Aventura. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 1500 block of Island Boulevard, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
75-year-old man who went missing in Allapattah found safe
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 75-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso had been last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. He stands 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
3 juveniles shot during sporting event at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
Driver hospitalized after car slams into unoccupied building on Lincoln Road
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after a car came crashing into a building on Lincoln Road in South Beach. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Lincoln Road and James Avenue, at around 10:50 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
WSVN-TV
Crist, Hernández and Deming hit campaign trail in South Florida on Labor Day weekend
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Labor Day weekend got off to a busy start for three Democratic candidates who hit the campaign trail in South Florida as they attempt to flip the Sunshine State in the upcoming midterm elections. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist spoke with voters and posed for pictures at...
Comments / 1