Clarksville, TN

Pedestrian hit on Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville

By Craig Anderson
 4 days ago
A woman was hit by a vehicle on Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as 19-year-old Sharneice Thornton. Police say Thornton is in stable condition, and her next of kin were notified of the incident.

Investigators at the scene had to close the road for over two hours. Peachers Mill Road was reopened just before 8 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or might have video should contact Investigator Gadberry at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5221.

