ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Rainbow fentanyl a special threat to kids

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PO7Yx_0hdPeJA700

That colorful rainbow fentanyl hitting Tucson streets can be an extra threat to young children.

Because fentanyl is used in counterfeit drugs, many people get a dose of fentanyl when they think they’re getting a different, less powerful drug. But with rainbow fentanyl there is a danger a child will ingest it thinking it’s a fistful of candy.

At the Arizona Poison and Information Center Doctor Steve Dudley knows the danger when hazardous products come in colors and designs likely to attract very young kids.

“We see things all the time that when they are brightly colored, or you know, in the shape of a cartoon or an animal or things like that, you know, young children are definitely more likely to get into them.”

Now there’s an especially dangerous item that comes in the colors of the rainbow. Fentanyl, already used in blue pills meant to imitate oxycodone, has been coming across the border in rainbow colors.

Doctor Dudley says if a drug user is so careless they leave a bag of rainbow pills where a young child can find them, that child could easily think a dangerous drug is just a handful of candy.

“That's really a young child thing that's, you know, five and under issue that we're promoting….When you're talking about teenagers and above, you know, they're going to experiment, they're going to experiment and I think the packaging is less important there.”

Doctor Dudley says for drug dealers fentanyl is so cheap and easy to get, they’re adding it into all sorts of other drugs. He says even marijuana has been found spiked with fentanyl so someone could not know they’re taking in a drug powerful enough to kill in tiny amounts.

Doctor Dudley says it’s hard to know if rainbow fentanyl has been involved in any local overdoses. A drug test will detect fentanyl but not what color it was. The only way to know if it could have been rainbow fentanyl is if unused pills were left behind.

——-
Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less

Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Rainbow#Drug Test#Counterfeit#Drugs
kjzz.org

Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter

A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
KGUN 9

Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona

ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
AZFamily

2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise County

COCHISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to a Cochise County school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
xpopress.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022

At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
TUCSON, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy