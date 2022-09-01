ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Toro's two-run HR carries Mariners past Tigers, 5-3

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fPN7_0hdPeEkU00

Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits and Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run homer for the Mariners.

“I just like those moments,” Toro said. “Tight situations and you just want to drive that run in. ... You want to get the ball in the air and I was able to do that.”

Seattle manager Scott Servais feels Toro's .187 batting average is deceiving.

“He goes up there in an aggressive mode,” Servais said. “He's gotten a lot of big hits. People look at his batting average and inconsistencies but the home runs he's hit late in games and the big hits he's had late in games have won us quite a few games.”

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (10-12) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. Paul Sewald worked around two walks in the ninth to get his 17th save.

Gonzales didn't give up a run in his last four innings after making a uniform change.

“I came in and changed my jersey,” he said. “I just needed to change it up. I didn't feel like myself. I felt kind of shaky, a little off. I came in and changed my jersey and we rolled from there.”

Jeimer Candelario drove in two runs for Detroit. Starting pitcher Tyler Alexander allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings, while Alex Lange (4-4) took the loss.

Suarez's 25th homer of the season came on a 3-0 pitch from Alexander in the first inning.

Detroit evened the score with two second-inning runs on Candelario's RBI single and Willi Castro's fielder's choice grounder. Candelario's second run-scoring single of the game gave Detroit a 3-2 edge in the sixth.

The Tigers had some bad luck, as three innings ended with line drives with runners on base.

“A foot either way and you're talking about breaking the game open,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “In a close game, it feels like you have to be perfect. They've been very good in close games and I think we saw why tonight.”

Seattle regained the advantage when Toro followed Adam Frazier's triple with a one-out blast off Lange in the seventh. Ty France drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to give the Mariners a two-run lead.

GRAND MILESTONE

Scott Servais managed his 1,000th game for the Mariners on Wednesday. Servais has managed the second-most games in Mariners history, trailing only Lou Piniella (1,551 games).

ROSTER MOVES

Mariners: LHP Matthew Boyd and OF Taylor Trammell will be activated when the rosters expand to 28 players on Thursday. Boyd made 143 starts for Detroit from 2015-21 and signed with San Francisco as a free agent during the offseason while recovering from left flexor tendon surgery. Boyd, who was traded to Seattle in early August but has yet to make his season debut, will be used out of the bullpen. Trammell has appeared in 32 games with the Mariners this season, batting .235 with three homers.

Tigers: 1B Spencer Torkelson and INF Ryan Kreidler will be activated when rosters expand on Thursday. Torkelson batted just .197 in 83 games with Detroit before getting demoted to Triple-A Toledo, where he hit .228 with five homers in 34 games. Kreidler batted .213 with eight homers in 56 games with the Mud Hens. ... RHP Michael Pineda (right tricep tightness) will also be activated from the 15-day injured list. Pineda's last major-league appearance was July 23.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners; SS J.P. Crawford (strained pectoral muscle) didn't start the game but entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.49 ERA) will look to end a nine-game winless drought in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Gilbert's last victory came on July 5.

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 3.60 ERA) has won both of his starts since coming off the restricted list. Rodriguez has a 4-3 record and 3.46 ERA in nine career outings against Seattle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Toledo, WA
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Homer, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Matthew Boyd
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Homer
Person
Lou Piniella
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

816K+
Followers
175K+
Post
462M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy