Ulster County, NY

Members of the NY National Guard working to put out wildfires burning in Ulster County

ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlXPI_0hdPe0TZ00

Members of the New York National Guard are helping fight wildfires in Ulster County.

The flames have already burned about 270 acres in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

More than 200 firefighters, rangers, and volunteers from all over the state are working to get the flames under control.

Twenty Canadian firefighters are set to arrive Thursday to help with containment efforts.

Minnewaska State Park is closed until further notice.

Officials do not believe any residential areas are at risk.

----------

ABCNY

New York City, NY
