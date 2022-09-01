PSU preview: Sixth-year signal-callers collide as Penn State opens at Purdue

James Franklin leads Penn State out for his ninth season at Purdue as the Nittany Lions face another tricky opener against a Big Ten foe on the road. Barry Reeger | AP file photo

Tonight will be Sean Clifford’s 34th start as Penn State’s quarterback.

It’s a tenure that began a year earlier than most expected. And has lasted a year longer than anyone could have predicted.

In order to be the Nittany Lions’ starter for four straight seasons, Clifford’s main competition for the job in 2019 had to transfer out of the program. And he had to get a sixth year of eligibility afforded by a global pandemic that nearly wiped out the 2020 campaign.

Yeah, it’s been a wild couple of years.

It’s nothing that Clifford could have imagined back in 2019 when expected starter Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State after spring practice ended.

Clifford ultimately won the job and started the opener against Idaho that fall as a redshirt sophomore. That feels like a lifetime ago while getting ready to open 2022 on the road at Purdue tonight as a sixth-year senior.

“It’s definitely different,” Clifford said. “Excitement is definitely always there, but it’s different for me now. It’s much more business-like. I’ve got a job to handle Thursday. Not saying that it wasn’t like that back when I was starting before, but it was just so new. And you know, the atmosphere was just so new, and your emotions are running so high.

“But once you’ve played in as many games as I have, it’s more so just getting your job done and executing at a high level. Because I’ve been in games like this.”

Familiarity with the situation is one thing. Familiarity with the scheme is another.

Clifford has had four offensive coordinators in his six years in Happy Valley. He originally arrived to learn from Joe Moorhead before working with Ricky Rahne, Kirk Ciarrocca and now Mike Yurcich.

This is the first time during his stretch as the starter that Clifford will have the same play-caller for back-to-back years.

“There’s just been so much turnover for me, it’s been sometimes tough,” Clifford admitted. “Not trying to make an excuse — just the hands that I’ve been dealt and the cards I’ve been dealt. But at the same time made a lot out of it. Really excited to have Yurcich back and be able to really dive into the offense.”

Just as important as the comfort with the system is the comfort with the man himself.

Former Lions coach Bill O’Brien used to attribute his success with quarterbacks to developing a give-and-take relationship with them. According to Clifford, things have developed along those same lines with him and Yurcich.

“It’s just knowing exactly what he wants to accomplish and what this offense needs to accomplish on every play,” Clifford said. “Not that I didn’t have it last year, but it’s just a different sense of confidence. I’ve seen a lot more through the same offense. … (I’m) able to really get into the game plans with him, and just share my insights and my thoughts on what I like, what I might not like. And being able to have him hear me is a big portion of this as well, because he’s developed a lot of trust in me over the year.

“And I think that that’s going to pay off dividends for our offense come Thursday, just because of how much respect I have for him and how much respect he has for me.”

“Their relationship, as well as their familiarity with each other, is going to be valuable,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “We’re going to need it in game one.”

Amazingly, Clifford isn’t the only sixth-year quarterback starting tonight.

Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell hasn’t played in quite as many games, having originally arrived as a walk-on. But like Clifford, he got his first start back in 2019 and has been splitting time ever since for the Boilermakers.

O’Connell fully earned the job midway through last season, helping the Boilers win five of their last six games while also spearheading victories over Iowa and Michigan State when both were ranked in the top five.

He announced in December he would use his extra year of eligibility afforded by the pandemic and promptly led Purdue to a thrilling overtime win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

“His numbers the last half of the year were at a really elite level and he won a lot of big games,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “He had to earn it the hard way. He was not entitled to anything, he came in knowing he had to start from the bottom and he had to work his tail off and prove beyond a reasonable doubt he could be the guy.”

Penn State has certainly taken notice.

“He broke the Purdue completion percentage record at 72%,” Franklin said without needing to rattle off the Hall of Famers like Dawson, Griese and Brees who didn’t approach that number for the Boilers. “I don’t care if you’re throwing on air, that’s impressive.”