ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Explore iconic Chicago neighborhoods in new interactive book

CHICAGO — As summer winds down, the beach will soon not be an option to spend an afternoon. How about exploring a neighborhood in the city?. The new book, “Chicago Scavenger” will get you out in different parts of the city and help you explore the hidden gems of Chicago’s neighborhoods. The book invites you on an interactive mission to explore 17 neighborhoods across the city. You’ll get to decipher the clues and track down the photos leading you to over 300 little-known museums, vibrant public artworks, nature areas and architectural oddities.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Midway’s high temperature on September 7, 1985

The latest-in-the season 100-degree temperature ever recorded in Chicago was on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1960. I seem to recall an early September heat wave in 1985 where the official high at O’Hare was 99 degrees on September 7. What was Midway’s high that day?. Thanks,. Greg Buck. St....
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Mild, dry for Labor Day — and the workweek

Monday: Decreasing clouds and mild temps. NE 5-15, G20 mph. Air quality in the Good category in Chicago and most of the Midwest. Highs mid 70s, lower 70s lakeside. Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a few showers. NE 5-10 mph Lows in the mid 60s.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy