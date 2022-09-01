CHICAGO — As summer winds down, the beach will soon not be an option to spend an afternoon. How about exploring a neighborhood in the city?. The new book, “Chicago Scavenger” will get you out in different parts of the city and help you explore the hidden gems of Chicago’s neighborhoods. The book invites you on an interactive mission to explore 17 neighborhoods across the city. You’ll get to decipher the clues and track down the photos leading you to over 300 little-known museums, vibrant public artworks, nature areas and architectural oddities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO