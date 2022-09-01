ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, SC
Lee County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County police search for escaped prisoner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bulbs Drive#Lee County Sheriff
wpde.com

1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter power outage reported due to crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy