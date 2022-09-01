Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident outside nightclub in Dillon County
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Willis Street in Latta, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Several community members said a man was shot outside a nightclub. They said he was...
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
wpde.com
1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
wpde.com
'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
Florence County prisoner caught about 2 hours after escape
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police captured a prisoner after he escaped Friday night from McLeod Hospital. Angel Gutierrez escaped from McLeod Hospital about 8:30 p.m., and police said he was captured without incident just after 10:30 p.m. He was located around the CSX wooded area.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Police Department Requests Assistance Identifying Persons of Interest in an Ongoing Investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. –Lake City Police Department requests help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include three males in their late teens-early 20s. The trio were seen downtown during the early morning hours on Aug. 18. Please contact the Lake City...
wpde.com
1 dead after crash with tractor-trailer in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Dillon County Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 188, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said a 2004 Porsche SUV and a 2020 tractor-trailer Freightliner...
wach.com
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
abccolumbia.com
Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
31-year-old man reported missing in Darlington County found safe
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man reported missing Friday in Darlington County has been found safe, authorities said. Count on News13 for updates.
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
Trial set Wednesday for man accused of killing 80-year-old Marion County woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A final pre-trial hearing was held Thursday ahead of a trial next week for a man accused of killing an 80-year-old Marion County woman in March 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence. Dominique Brand, who is accused of killing Mary Ann Elvington, is scheduled to go on trial at […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Porsche driver dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer traveling on I-95, SC cops say
A South Carolina driver died after running into the back of a tractor-trailer over Labor Day weekend, officials said. The semi-truck was traveling south on Interstate 95 when state troopers said a Porsche SUV got behind it. The SUV then rear-ended the truck, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. The SUV...
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
