Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
WSFA
Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes. The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.
WSFA
Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee and Fort Valley State wrapped up the second annual Red Tails Classic Sunday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Many came out to the Capital City for the game. For the early arrivers, organizers put on the Boeing fan fest. It was a chance to...
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
altoday.com
Local leaders want apology after allegations of child labor violations
Leaders in Tallapoosa County have called on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after federal officials accused the plant of employing children at its Alexander City plant, AL.com reported. In August, the U.S. Department of Labor accused SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. The...
wdhn.com
Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
WSFA
ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us. ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend. State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
WSFA
Shots fired near Montgomery school prompts brief lockdown
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area. Montgomery police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, which is in the same block as Seth Johnson Elementary School, on a shots fired report.
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
WSFA
Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police. Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Comments / 0