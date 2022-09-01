Last season, only a pair of Penn State freshmen burned redshirt status during the course of 13 games, with cornerback Kalen King entering each of those contests and safety Jaylen Reed checking in for eight matchups. Expectations are in place for a much larger collection of Nittany Lions newcomers to surpass the NCAA's four-game redshirt eligbility threshold as this season advances, and seven true freshmen entered their first college game Thursday night at Purdue.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO