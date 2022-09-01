Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean Fixes Something Passengers Didn't Like
During the pandemic, canceled cruises happened from March 2020 through well into the summer of 2021. Even as some cruise ships came back in July 2021, the full Royal Caribbean International (RCL) fleet had not returned, so cancelations remained common. Even during the darkest days when the Centers for Disease...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks
Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee
When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
FOXBusiness
Carnival Cruises drops exemption request for unvaccinated guests, eases testing requirements
Carnival Cruise Line is easing its testing requirements for vaccinated passengers and allowing unvaccinated guests to travel without an exemption. The cruise company will no longer demand testing for vaccinated passengers staying onboard for under 16 nights. Additionally, unvaccinated guests will no longer be required to file exemption requests. "Carnival...
Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared
When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
Here are new changes to cruise ship COVID-19 rules as unvaccinated passengers now allowed
The biggest changes to public health protocols on cruise ships since cruising restarted last summer during the pandemic are taking effect in early September, when most cruise lines leaving from U.S. ports will allow unvaccinated passengers. Many of them also are loosening coronavirus pre-boarding testing requirements. Consumers planning cruise vacations...
cruisefever.net
Virgin, the Adults Only Cruise Line, Adds Loyalty Status Matching
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that offers cruises from Miami, is adding a new loyalty program. The new loyalty program will not only reward those who sailed during the cruise line’s first year of operation, but they will also match your loyalty status from other cruise lines.
Universe Today
You’ll Soon be Able to Access Starlink Directly With Your Cellphone, From Anywhere in the US, and Eventually the World
The future of satellite communications is almost upon us. SpaceX has signed a deal with T-Mobile to provide the carrier’s customers with text services from its Starlink satellites anywhere in the US starting next year. It was only a matter of time before SpaceX turned its attention to the...
Norwegian Makes a Beverage Move Many Passengers Will Love
Cruise lines, and any business that offers food and drink, must make some choices that have the potential to anger customers. If, for example, a coffee chain decides to stop stocking 2% milk because people tend to order whole, skim, or plant-based milk, that might be the right thing for its bottom line but it'll upset a small subset of customers.
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has traded the "world's biggest cruise ship" title between its Oasis-class ships, Most recently, Wonder of the Seas claimed the crown from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas. There's not all that much difference between Wonder of the Seas and Symphonies with the bigger "sister"...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
US News and World Report
How Much Does a Cruise Cost?
With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
teslarati.com
Royal Caribbean will be the first in the cruise industry to adopt Starlink
Royal Caribbean Group announced that it plans to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet services to enhance its guests’ and crew members’ experience fleetwide. The company will install Starlink on its International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruise ships. And it will also add Starlink to all new vessels for the brands.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move
Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
travelawaits.com
This Cruise Line Is Now Welcoming All Passengers, No Vaccine Required
You no longer have to be fully vaccinated to go on a cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line. But, there are still steps to take if you are unvaccinated. Starting September 3, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will no longer require all guests to be fully vaccinated. Anyone 12 and over is welcome on-board, regardless of vaccination status, but unvaccinated travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of sailing. Guests 11 and younger will have no restrictions. NCL is asking all passengers to educate themselves on local COVID rules and regulations for each port stop, as a few destinations may still have strict COVID-related protocols in place.
Engadget
Starlink will deploy satellite broadband on Royal Caribbean cruise liners
Cruise ship giant Royal Caribbean has announced that it will equip its fleet with SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite internet service. The dishes are designed to provide a "better onboard experience for guests and crews fleetwide," and will be installed on its Royal Caribbean International, Silversea Cruises and Celebrity Cruises ships.
teslarati.com
Starlink Maritime deployed on the most Instagrammed superyacht
Starlink Maritime has been deployed on the world’s most Instagrammed superyacht, Motor Yacht Loon. Loon has an Instagram following of almost 62,000 followers at the time of this article. I spoke with Loon’s captain, Paul Clarke and he shared his experience with Starlink Maritime with Teslarati. In March,...
