Tulsa, OK

Over 1,000 t-shirts sold to support Cascia Hall football player who collapsed at last week’s game

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Collin Cottom — the Cascia Hall football player who collapsed at last Friday’s game — will have a lot of support this week as the high school football season continues.

More than 1,000 “Team Collin” shirts were purchased in his honor this week. Fans will wear the shirts in the stands to honor Collin at this Friday’s home game at Cascia against Rejoice.

Rejoice fans and families also purchased “Team Collin” shirts.

Collin collapsed on the field at last week’s game, and he had to be taken to the hospital. Earlier this week, his family said his condition was improving, and they were grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

Wednesday, Collin’s family released another statement on his condition:

“Our son Collin, a Cascia Hall student, suffered a sudden and unexpected catastrophic medical emergency during a high school football game on the field at Victory Christian last Friday night. Although his sudden collapse was during participation in the game, it appeared to be unrelated to contact or the physicality of athletic competition. Collin is now making great strides to a full recovery. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to our Cascia Hall family for all of the gracious outpouring of love and support. Collin’s sudden medical emergency received prompt and professional care from Cascia’s sideline emergency care team and the parents who were on hand who rushed to his aid. We would like to emphasize our recognition of the importance of having an automated external defibrillator available for medical emergencies like the one Collin suffered. I can’t express with words the appreciation our family has for the professional and caring staff at St Francis. Our family is overwhelmed by the love and support shown to Collin.”

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

