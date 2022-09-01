Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFL
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex Smith
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars
KMBC.com
Gunshots fired during incident inside of Independence Center
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Families trying to relax on Labor Day at a shopping center in Independence, Missouri, were in for a terrible surprise Monday afternoon. Police are reporting a shooting that took place at Independence Center just after 3:00 p.m. Independence police were called to the scene on shots...
Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported
Independence, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired inside Independence Center Monday afternoon. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
KMBC.com
Lawrence police are looking for a man that almost hit an officer with a stolen vehicle
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police are still searching for a man who took off and almost hit an officer with his car on Sunday. Authorities say he led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed, and then ran into the woods. The incident reportedly occurred just after 3:00...
New ballistics info from KC homicide leads to charges in 2021 killing
KANSAS CITY —An investigation last week of a Kansas City homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison has resulted in charges being filed against a Kansas City man who was a suspect in a 2021 homicide, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Craig D. Moss Jr, 31,...
KCTV 5
Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Illegal sideshow results in pedestrian death after spectator is struck by car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An illegal street racing sideshow turned deadly overnight in Kansas City. A pedestrian believed to be a spectator was struck during the incident. Evidence of what happened remains scorched across the parking lot where the death occurred. Rubber left behind from the cars doing donuts in the parking lot of American Freight off of Front Street.
KCTV 5
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KMBC.com
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
Pedestrian struck, killed near I-435 and Gregory
A body was discovered in the median of northbound Interstate 435 just south of Gregory Boulevard. Crews were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m.
Pedestrian dies in collision at illegal street racing side show in KCMO
A pedestrian was struck and killed in the 3600 block of Front Street Sunday night. The vehicle driver is cooperating with police.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
KCTV 5
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
KCTV 5
3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
Kansas City man involved in shooting sentenced for illegal firearms
A Kansas City man who was involved in two separate shootings on the same day was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for illegally possessing firearms.
KMBC.com
Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
'It's upsetting': Raytown animal shelter asks for help finding 3 stolen dogs
Midwest Animal ResQ in Raytown, Missouri, is asking the public for help finding three dogs that were stolen from their shelter.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews respond to apartment fire on W. 39th Street
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on W. 39th Street Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a three-story apartment building on W. 39th Street near Wyandotte Street. A KCFD spokesperson says firefighters had to rescue...
kmmo.com
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
Lawrence off-duty detective arrested on suspicions of DUI
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
