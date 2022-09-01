ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

Gunshots fired during incident inside of Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Families trying to relax on Labor Day at a shopping center in Independence, Missouri, were in for a terrible surprise Monday afternoon. Police are reporting a shooting that took place at Independence Center just after 3:00 p.m. Independence police were called to the scene on shots...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

Independence, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired inside Independence Center Monday afternoon. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KMBC.com

Illegal sideshow results in pedestrian death after spectator is struck by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An illegal street racing sideshow turned deadly overnight in Kansas City. A pedestrian believed to be a spectator was struck during the incident. Evidence of what happened remains scorched across the parking lot where the death occurred. Rubber left behind from the cars doing donuts in the parking lot of American Freight off of Front Street.
KCTV 5

I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
KCTV 5

3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
KMBC.com

Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
kmmo.com

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
KSNT News

Lawrence off-duty detective arrested on suspicions of DUI

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
LAWRENCE, KS

