Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected to survive

By Julius Ayo, Hayley Milon, Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A police officer is recovering after being shot in Norfolk on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 9:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue. Officials confirmed that one officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The officer’s family has been notified.

Police say officers were on patrol in the area when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped in the road. When officers approached, police say a man near the vehicles began firing at police.

Two NPD officers immediately fired back, police say, and the suspects fled. One suspect though was detained after a foot pursuit and was not injured, police say.

Police also located a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound shortly after the incident. He was taken to the hospital, but police have not clarified if he was one of the suspects.

A neighbor told 10 On Your Side that he heard gunshots and saw a police officer shooting at two men who appeared to be running away. Then, the neighbor said, the police officer was on the ground.

Video from another neighbor obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the aftermath of the shooting. Police officers are seen taking three men into custody.

At 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, 10 On Your Side saw Norfolk police officers knock on a door of a home announcing a search warrant. After announcing the warrant several times, officers entered the home and took photos. Investigators carried out several bags of evidence. Several vehicles were also towed away from the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141AGD_0hdPbY3900
    WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1ha7_0hdPbY3900
    WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf

A neighbor told 10 On Your Side that he has heard frequent gunfire in the area over the past four days.

No charges have been announced yet following the incident. Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith has requested assistance from the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

