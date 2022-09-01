ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania starting to distribute payments in property tax, rent program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Don't be surprised if you see some extra money in your bank account. Some people have been getting hundreds of dollars from Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says one-time bonus rebates for the Property Tax Rent/Rebate program are being distributed now.

It's a one-time payment to help people hit hard during the pandemic.

In order to qualify, you have to be 65 and older, a widow or widower who is 50 and older, or anyone 18 and up with a disability.

You have until the end of the year to apply for the money.

If you already applied to the program, you don't need to do anything but wait for your money.

Click here to apply.

donna
4d ago

I used to live in Pennsylvania and this program just puts money into the states coffers, and the little bit they return is laughable. If the governor and state legislature really wants to help its citizens, cut the damn nuisance taxes pay. I left Pennsylvania years ago because your taxes are insane, are regressive and drives out businesses and it’s people.

