Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Religion Tied to Better Heart Health for Black Americans

Sept. 2, 2022 – Black Americans who go to church and pray regularly have better cardiovascular health than Black Americans who are not as religious or have no religious beliefs, according to a new study. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, used survey responses...
RELIGION
WebMD

Ultra-processed Foods Tied to Higher Risk for Colon Cancer

People who eat ultra-processed food – think soda, chips and candies – face higher risks of developed colon cancer and of dying from heart disease. While it’s long been known these foods are not good for you, the two studies published in the journal TheBMJ offers more details of just how bad they are for your health.
HEALTH

