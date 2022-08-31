Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
WebMD
Religion Tied to Better Heart Health for Black Americans
Sept. 2, 2022 – Black Americans who go to church and pray regularly have better cardiovascular health than Black Americans who are not as religious or have no religious beliefs, according to a new study. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, used survey responses...
WebMD
Ultra-processed Foods Tied to Higher Risk for Colon Cancer
People who eat ultra-processed food – think soda, chips and candies – face higher risks of developed colon cancer and of dying from heart disease. While it’s long been known these foods are not good for you, the two studies published in the journal TheBMJ offers more details of just how bad they are for your health.
Comments / 0