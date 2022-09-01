Read full article on original website
Brush Fire Breaks out in Hemet
A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road. It burned at least 20 acres of vegetation and was spreading at a rapid rate, the department said.
Fire Raging Through Commercial Buildings in Boyle Heights
More than 180 firefighters were battling a blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday. The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. at 2843 E. 11th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one unit...
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire in Koreatown Apartment Building
It took 32 firefighters 12 minutes to put out flames on the fifth floor of a six-story apartment building Monday morning in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. in the center hallway of a building at 3918 W. Beverly Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said. Crews were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the crash location off Warner Avenue, near the Eastern Transportation (261) Corridor, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. Paramedics rushed the motorist, the lone occupant inside the vehicle,...
Five People Hurt In Good Hope Crash
Five people were hurt Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Good Hope. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Burton Road, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and how the crash happened. The injured...
Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found one of the drivers dead at the scene.
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Fiery Valinda Crash
One person died and four were injured this evening in a two-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley, near the city of Industry, in Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. at Mangate and Temple avenues, according to California Highway Patrol Officer...
Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Crash in Malibu
A man died this evening when his vehicle overturned, ejecting him near Pepperdine University, in Malibu. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. at Malibu Canyon Road and Civic Center Way, according to Lt. J. Jordan of the Malibu Sheriff’s Station. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Jordan...
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland; Three Records Set Saturday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Excessive heat warnings were extended until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel...
Biker Killed in Crash With Semi-Truck on Freeway in Anaheim
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash with a semi-truck Sunday on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said. The crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Lakeview Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not immediately known if the motorcyclist died...
Person Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Calimesa
A man who was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calimesa has been identified as Sergio Quintero, 22, of Yucaipa, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a major injury traffic accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Singleton Road and Bryant Street.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to 899 W. 7th St., where they removed the woman from the tracks and rushed her to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Deputy Injured in Arrest of Jurupa Valley Man
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was briefly dragged by a suspect’s vehicle after a pursuit was released from a hospital Sunday, authorities said. The incident began around 5:25 p.m. Saturday when deputies from the Jurupa Valley station conducted a traffic stop near Dodd and 48th Streets, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Lancaster Street-Racing Crash
A driver was killed and his passenger injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster, possibly due to street racing. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The vehicle was northbound on 20th...
Pedestrian Killed in East Los Angeles Crash ID’d
A 60-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier was homeless, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner’s office. California Highway Patrol officers were called just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of 6506 Whittier Blvd. on reports of a...
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
Woman Killed When 50-Foot Boat Sinks Off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
Orange County Boy Hit By Truck Taken Off Life Support
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a Hemet woman this week, police announced Sunday. The suspect, a juvenile, was identified by Hemet police and taken into custody during an unrelated traffic stop by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Press Enterprise. Police have not released...
