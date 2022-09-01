ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

PG&E gives energy conservation tips during statewide flex alert

By Tony Almanza
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- With the hot temperatures and energy demand surging across the state, the state power grid operator is asking residents to save energy.

This is being described as a country-wide heatwave, and it's creating a strain on the state's electric grid. California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking people to conserve energy.

PG&E says people think by leaving their fans off when they leave their house will continue cooling their home but that is not the case because fans cool people down not the air. So they suggest turning fans off because that helps save energy.

This flex alert ended Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

